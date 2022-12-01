Michigan's Mazi Smith 'will continue to participate as member of the team' despite facing felony weapons charge

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - University of Michigan co-captain and defensive lineman Mazi Smith will continue to suit up alongside teammates despite being charged with carrying a concealed weapon -- a felony -- university officials said on Thursday.

According to documents from the 15th District Court, Smith was formally charged on Wednesday on one felony weapons charge stemming from an "incident" nearly two months ago in Ann Arbor -- if convicted, Smith could face five years in prison or a fine up to $2,500.

Smith was arraigned Thursday and given a personal recognizance bond, clearing a path for him to travel with the Wolverines to this weekend's Big Ten title game in Indianapolis. His probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 8, after the Wolverines' next game.

Prosecutor Eli Savit told WWJ that the charge is related to a traffic stop and clarified that the timeline from the date of the incident to when Smith was actually charged is "not unusual."

Ann Arbor police officials said in a press release late Thursday afternoon Smith was pulled over for speeding on Oct. 7. Smith, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a handgun inside the vehicle without a valid CPL and did not have his driver’s license at the time of the stop, according to the release.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said Smith was arrested at the scene, processed at the police station, and released pending Washtenaw County Prosecutor review.

Savit, though, told WWJ earlier in the day Smith was not arrested at the scene and while the prosecutor's office got the report on Oct. 14, the Thanksgiving holiday delayed getting the case in front of a magistrate.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement early Thursday afternoon after the charge came to light, stating that he is confident that a "fair and just resolution is forthcoming."

"Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process," Harbaugh said.

Smith will continue to participate as a member of the team despite the case, according to a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

"We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community," Manuel said.

"Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out," Manuel continued. "Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team."

Smith has played in all 12 games for No. 2 Michigan this season, including its win over Indiana the day after the alleged incident occurred. A potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft, he also starred in the Wolverines' win over Ohio State last Saturday.

The Wolverines face off against Purdue on Saturday for the Big Ten championship, with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the horizon.