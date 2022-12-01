New high-paid California state jobs in Sacramento County. What’s open in December?

The state of California is hiring in the departments of Transportation, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Water Resources and more.

State jobs are known for offering great benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the highest paying Sacramento County-based jobs available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of Dec. 1:

Chief deputy administrator | Permanent full-time

Department : Corrections and Rehabilitation

Salary : $12,022 to $13,923 per month

The chief deputy administrator is responsible for special projects including the California culture and employee wellness initiative program.

The application closes on Dec. 11.

Senior bridge engineer | Permanent full-time

Department: Transportation

Salary : $10,569 to $13,228 per month

The senior bridge engineer preforms complex work on transportation-related structures, engineering projects and research studies.

The application closes on Dec. 13.

Senior engineering geologist | Permanent full-time

Department : State Water Resources Control Board

Salary : $10,311 to $12,905 per month

The senior engineering geologist investigates cannabis-related complaints as well as reviews investigation reports of cannabis cultivation centers.

The application closes Jan. 4.

Correctional administrator | Permanent full-time

Department : Corrections

Salary : $11,587 to $13,264 per month

The correctional administrator oversees the Department of Corrections’ peace officer hiring process.

The application closes on Dec. 13.

Supervising hydroelectric power utility engineer | Permanent full-time

Department: Water Resources

Salary: $11,609 to $14,531 per month

The supervising hydroelectric utility engineer coordinates program activities to support the Department of Water Resources’ Division of Operations and Maintenance Asset Management Program.

The application closes on Dec. 14.

Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Department : Transportation

Salary : $10,569 to $13,228 per month

The senior transportation engineer is responsible for furthering the integration of transportation asset management for the Department of Transportation.

This application closes on Dec. 12.

Attorney IV | Permanent full-time

Department : Public Employees Retirement System

Salary: $11,296 to $14,503 per month

The attorney provides legal advice to the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

The application closes on Dec. 28.

