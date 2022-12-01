Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia as head coach Roberto Martinez steps down

Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022 briefing: will Morocco be the first to spring a surprise?
After the celebration of countries from the Asian, African and Concacaf regions making it to the knockout stages, Morocco offer the final hope of a country from outside Europe and South America reaching the quarter finals. USA, Australia, Senegal, Japan and South Korea have already had their exit visas stamped at airport security, leaving Walid Regragui’s side as the last ones standing.
Comments / 0