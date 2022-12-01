Read full article on original website
Related
themadisonrecord.com
Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets
MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff's Office says missing teen was located
The runaway juvenile has been located, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. They say 15-year-old Evan Shelley is listed as a runaway juvenile. No other information about his disappearance was immediately provided. Anyone...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County community helps family after house fire
A Jackson county family is recovering after a house fire took place in the early morning hours last Wednesday. According to Hollywood Fire and Rescue, the fire at the Davis family home was due to a weather-related incident. Fortunately, the four people who lived at the home, including two young...
Local boy fighting cancer honored at Christmas parade
From firetrucks to vintage cars, Whoville to Santa's village--there was no shortage of festive fun in Trinity, Alabama as the community came together to support a young boy fighting cancer.
Anonymous donor to match all Red Kettle donations in the Shoals on Saturday
An anonymous donor will be matching all donations collected by the Salvation Army of the Shoals on Saturday, December 3.
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous apps children may be using
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scammers and predators are using social media apps to talk to children and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are helping parents look out for their children. With a push of a button, a predator can privately message someone’s child and learn information about...
WAAY-TV
Albertville mother charged with abusing her child who needed life-saving surgery
An Albertville mother has been arrested for the abuse of her child. Carmen Casanova surrendered at the Albertville Police Department on Thursday after a child abuse investigation began Nov. 23. On that day, police said Albertville Fire Department medics responded to the 2,000 block of 205 North for a child...
They need homes for Christmas: Dog adoptions sluggish at Huntsville animal shelter
Huntsville Animal Services Director Karen Sheppard would really like to find some dogs a home for Christmas. If she and her staff aren’t able too, they may have some difficult decisions to make that would make for the bluest of holidays. “It’s been bad,” Sheppard said. “Adoptions have been...
WHNT-TV
Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members
A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
WAAY-TV
Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County
The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
WHNT-TV
Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation
In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter. Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation. In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges
A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail. 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit. Davis now faces a slew of charges. They include possession of cocaine,...
kjluradio.com
Alabama man arrested after dangerous high speed-chase through Pettis County
An Alabama man has been arrested following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through two mid-Missouri Counties. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from. Benton County last night, that a wrong way driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, at speeds in excess of...
WAAY-TV
Madison Police ask for help in finding missing woman, nearly one year after her disappearance
It has been almost one year since 34-year-old Susie Bush went missing in Madison. For the first time since her disappearance, the Madison Police Department sat down for an interview with WAAY in hopes the public can help keep the case from going cold. "The amount of time that she's...
WAAY-TV
Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
The Huntsville Police Department says 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary. More charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Huntsville Police. The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a pursuit that began in the county and ended in...
Seniors invited to Christmas movie day
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to a free holiday movie event Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church. The Cullman County Commission on Aging and Northbrook Baptist Church are sponsoring the event, which will have free popcorn, cookies, drinks and coffee for attendees. The featured holiday classic will the 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street” starring Maureen O’Hara and the young Natalie Wood. The three-time Oscar winner is set in New York City beginning at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where the hired actor playing Santa Claus is discovered to be drinking on the job. Macy’s event director Doris Walker, played by O’Hara, encourages a stranger to step in and take the place of the drunken Santa. The stranger, who calls himself Kris Kringle, is hired to be the store Santa despite Walker’s cynical concerns. However, Walker’s young daughter Susan, played by Wood, is won over by Kris Kringle, who is committed to a mental health facility. Then, the miracles continue. Northbrook Baptist Church is located at 3691 Alabama Highway 157. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Broadway Theatre League giving away dinner and a show!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Broadway Theatre has an exciting giveaway that is offering dinner and a show to some lucky winners!. Participants can enter for their chance to win two (2) tickets to three (3) Broadway Theatre League Shows of their choice between February 17, 2023 and August 6, 2023, PLUS a $100 gift card from Rhythm and Monroe Restaurant.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: College Avenue in Boaz
Boaz, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on College Avenue in Boaz. If...
Comments / 0