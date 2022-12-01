ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

themadisonrecord.com

Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets

MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
WHNT News 19

LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff's Office says missing teen was located

The runaway juvenile has been located, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. They say 15-year-old Evan Shelley is listed as a runaway juvenile. No other information about his disappearance was immediately provided. Anyone...
WAAY-TV

Jackson County community helps family after house fire

A Jackson county family is recovering after a house fire took place in the early morning hours last Wednesday. According to Hollywood Fire and Rescue, the fire at the Davis family home was due to a weather-related incident. Fortunately, the four people who lived at the home, including two young...
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous apps children may be using

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scammers and predators are using social media apps to talk to children and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are helping parents look out for their children. With a push of a button, a predator can privately message someone’s child and learn information about...
WAAY-TV

Albertville mother charged with abusing her child who needed life-saving surgery

An Albertville mother has been arrested for the abuse of her child. Carmen Casanova surrendered at the Albertville Police Department on Thursday after a child abuse investigation began Nov. 23. On that day, police said Albertville Fire Department medics responded to the 2,000 block of 205 North for a child...
WHNT-TV

Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members

A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
WAAY-TV

Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County

The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
WHNT-TV

Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation

In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter. Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation. In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68...
kjluradio.com

Alabama man arrested after dangerous high speed-chase through Pettis County

An Alabama man has been arrested following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through two mid-Missouri Counties. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from. Benton County last night, that a wrong way driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, at speeds in excess of...
The Cullman Tribune

Seniors invited to Christmas movie day

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to a free holiday movie event Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church. The Cullman County Commission on Aging and Northbrook Baptist Church are sponsoring the event, which will have free popcorn, cookies, drinks and coffee for attendees.  The featured holiday classic will the 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street” starring Maureen O’Hara and the young Natalie Wood. The three-time Oscar winner is set in New York City beginning at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where the hired actor playing Santa Claus is discovered to be drinking on the job. Macy’s event director Doris Walker, played by O’Hara, encourages a stranger to step in and take the place of the drunken Santa. The stranger, who calls himself Kris Kringle, is hired to be the store Santa despite Walker’s cynical concerns. However, Walker’s young daughter Susan, played by Wood, is won over by Kris Kringle, who is committed to a mental health facility. Then, the miracles continue.  Northbrook Baptist Church is located at 3691 Alabama Highway 157.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
FOX54 News

Broadway Theatre League giving away dinner and a show!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Broadway Theatre has an exciting giveaway that is offering dinner and a show to some lucky winners!. Participants can enter for their chance to win two (2) tickets to three (3) Broadway Theatre League Shows of their choice between February 17, 2023 and August 6, 2023, PLUS a $100 gift card from Rhythm and Monroe Restaurant.
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: College Avenue in Boaz

Boaz, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on College Avenue in Boaz. If...

