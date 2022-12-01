ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oilcity.news

Governor to join AARP Wyoming’s TeleTown Hall ahead of 2023 legislative session

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will participate in an AARP Wyoming TeleTown Hall event set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” Sam Shumway, director of AARP Wyoming, said in a press release. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”
Wyoming bills would create new tavern liquor license, relax bar and grill restrictions

CASPER, Wyo. — With the 2023 Legislative Session approaching, the Wyoming Legislature will be asked to consider some changes to liquor license laws in the state. The session will start Jan. 10, 2023. Several bills relating to Wyoming liquor law that are sponsored by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations,...
Special Olympics Wyoming celebrates 50 years, hosts annual fundraiser

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to support Special Olympics Wyoming at the Festival of Trees, its biggest fundraiser of the year. However, in addition to raising funds, the day also served as a celebration of 50 years of the Special Olympics in Wyoming. “This...
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25

CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...

