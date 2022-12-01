CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will participate in an AARP Wyoming TeleTown Hall event set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” Sam Shumway, director of AARP Wyoming, said in a press release. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”

2 HOURS AGO