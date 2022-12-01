Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Governor to join AARP Wyoming’s TeleTown Hall ahead of 2023 legislative session
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will participate in an AARP Wyoming TeleTown Hall event set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” Sam Shumway, director of AARP Wyoming, said in a press release. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming Unclaimed Property pot grows $12.68M to $106.8M; public urged to check if they’re owed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging current and former Wyoming residents looking for extra spending money this holiday season to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the state’s $106.8 million in unclaimed property is theirs. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State...
oilcity.news
With Wyoming averaging ~9,700 civil lawsuits per year, proposed filing fee hikes would generate extra $388K
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing fee for a plaintiff to bring a civil case in Wyoming is $120, and House Bill 14 proposes hiking that fee to $160. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee is sponsoring the bill for consideration during the upcoming 2023 General Session, which is set to begin on Jan. 10.
oilcity.news
Wyoming bills would create new tavern liquor license, relax bar and grill restrictions
CASPER, Wyo. — With the 2023 Legislative Session approaching, the Wyoming Legislature will be asked to consider some changes to liquor license laws in the state. The session will start Jan. 10, 2023. Several bills relating to Wyoming liquor law that are sponsored by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations,...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
oilcity.news
Special Olympics Wyoming celebrates 50 years, hosts annual fundraiser
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, hundreds of people turned out to support Special Olympics Wyoming at the Festival of Trees, its biggest fundraiser of the year. However, in addition to raising funds, the day also served as a celebration of 50 years of the Special Olympics in Wyoming. “This...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
oilcity.news
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
Comments / 0