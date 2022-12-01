Read full article on original website
Hit the tub to relax on this National Bathtub Day
ST. LOUIS – It’s tub time today on Studio STL. Did you know a great soak in some Epsom salts, oils, or your favorite body wash can literally wash the stress down the drain? Why not try it out this Monday and start the week off right. Shop...
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
TPH Academy - St. Louis continues its growth in year three
TPH Academy – St. Louis continues its growth in year …. It houses some of the best youth hockey players in the St. Louis area, and for nearly three years the Total Package Hockey Academy in St. Louis has been positively impacting the lives of the students that attend the school. Fox 2's Kevin Ryans caught up with the school to see how it has grown.
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" salutes the high school champs
There are plenty of nights when "TKO" can be sarcastic or annoyed, but not this time. A comment from East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett served as a reminder that it's always good to celebrate the kids. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” salutes the high school …. There...
Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill
Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis. Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill. Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market...
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: How we are forged in the fire of life’s trials
Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we are forged …. Like a sword in the fire, we are forged in and through the fiery trials of life. Staying hydrated and meal prep with...
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
Surveillance footage shows Central West End break-ins 2 days after burglary suspect charged
Even though a burglary suspect was charged, several bars in the Central West End were broken into overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance footage shows Central West End break-ins …. Even though a burglary suspect was charged, several bars in the Central West End were broken into overnight,...
No Getting Bored in this Store! Across the Board Opens Shop in West County Mall
ST. LOUIS — With over 15 different board games to choose from, there is something that will bring the family together for a night of fun and games. Across the Board makes high quality, handcrafted wooden board games. They make great wedding, birthday, and holiday gifts. Everything is locally produced and made in the USA.
WintrMarkt is One Stop Ready to Shop Event in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS — You know it’s winter when the Women’s Creative Exchange starts up their WintrMarkts shopping events. The first one of the season is at Olive + Oak in Webster Groves this Sunday, December 4th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reserve your free spot at...
Shop Local – Fun Shops, Great Eats, it’s a Great Time to Walk the Webster Groves Wonderland this weekend
ST. LOUIS — What are you doing tomorrow? It’s time to get out and head to the heart of Webster Groves. The shops are perfect for getting all your Christmas and holiday gifts. Buy local, and it stays local plus, there’s a tree lighting tomorrow night at 5pm at Gazebo Park, at the corner of Big Bend and Lockwood!
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed self-defense
A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed …. A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Old Bakery Beer Company hosts annual...
Cloudy Monday, chances of rain each of day through week, no signs of winter weather
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area rests on the northern edge of an unsettled pattern this week. We can expect a lot of clouds each day with temperatures that are cool, but definitely not extreme for this time of year. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain limited to spotty showers early this week.
St. Mary's High School football team wins state championship
The St. Mary's High School football team celebrated a big win on Friday. They brought home a state championship title. St. Mary’s High School football team wins state championship. The St. Mary's High School football team celebrated a big win on Friday. They brought home a state championship title.
Give the Gift of Music – Hire the Singing Florist!
ST. LOUIS — Brendan Lally is the singing florist,, and he’s busier than ever! This talented musician and singer has graced many people’s living rooms, parties, events, and even front lawns! During the pandemic, he brought light and love to all by performing outside on porches and patios! He’s truly provided a wonderful array of songs to enjoy—what a great gift that is unique and memorable.
Compass Retirement Solutions: How to Handle Taxes and Roth IRAs
ST. LOUIS — Everything is becoming more expensive; it appears that there is a tax on top of every tax. For those looking to retire, great advice and direction is needed. Today Compass Retirement Solutions went over how to plan for taxes in retirement. They also explained how to use a Roth IRA.
