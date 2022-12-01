ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

Mayor Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour lights trees across Boston

The mayor joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for a trolley joyride across city neighborhoods. Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the holiday season this weekend by leading the annual Enchanted Trolley Tour across Boston neighborhoods. The mayor’s trolley made stops across the city for tree lightings and visits with Santa and...
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Prince William and Kate visit Boston

Boston visit BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales is shown around the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, on December 2, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) (Ian Vogler/Getty Images)
CBS Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor

EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital announces it is closing

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors and the sudden news is leaving Boston-area pet owners looking for new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would...
Flashbak

Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting

In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen

"If he happens to be found, we will take him back no questions asked."Photo by(Plymouth Downtown Waterfront District / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) With Christmas only 19 days away, I'm sad to announce that the Grinch has visited the quaint seaside New England town of Plymouth. On Sunday, December 4th, the Plymouth Downtown Waterfront Distract made an official statement via Facebook that the community's "beloved Frosty the Snowman has gone missing from the Light The Nights Trail."
hot969boston.com

Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?

Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
GoLocalProv

Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12

One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...

