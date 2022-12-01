Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”

