Daily Debrief for Dec 2, 2022
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 14680 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 2, 2022. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read Arlington articles of the week, below....
WJLA
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
mocoshow.com
Bethesda Winter Wonderland Takes Place on Saturday, December 3
Per Bethesda Urban Partnership: Celebrate the holiday season from 1-4pm at the Norfolk Avenue Streetery (corner of Norfolk and St. Elmo Avenues) in downtown Bethesda with Santa Claus, live ice sculpting, live music, face painting, games and more. Please bring a new toy for Toys for Tots. Join us for...
WTOP
Touring through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in the DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some holiday spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
'Truly disgusting' | Antisemitic, racist graffiti discovered at South Riding Town Center
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hateful and racist vandalism was discovered at South Riding Town Center in Virginia. The graffiti included a swastika and the N-word, according to scene footage captured by WUSA9. "The LCSO takes this very seriously and is...
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in November
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 2220 Cedar Mill Cout — 5 BD/3.5 BA...
mocoshow.com
“Read to a Dog” Happening Across MoCo Libraries This Month
Let your child practice reading aloud and build their confidence during a 10-minute one-on-one reading session with a certified therapy dog at Montgomery County Public Libraries across the county. Bring your own book or choose one from the library’s collection. A list of “Read to a Dog” events can be seen below:
Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend
The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
mocoshow.com
Two Injured in Gaithersburg Collision on Sunday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision with entrapment on Quince Orchard Road and Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg at approximately 5:20pm on Sunday evening, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival crews found two vehicles involved in the collision with...
WUSA
Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers
WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
tysonstoday.com
Winter Lantern Festival Debuts for the Holiday Season at Lerner Town Square in Tysons
Lantern Festival celebrates Peace, Prosperity and Good Fortune During the Holiday Season. Winter Lantern Festival will debut a spectacular holiday light adventure at the Lerner Town Square in Tysons starting December 16 through February 12th. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group, Winter Lantern Festival will feature a total of over 10,000 of LED Chinese-inspired artisan lanterns, along with live performances and on-site food vendors.
NBC12
Bridge opening expected to cause heavy traffic on I-95N near Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should expect delays on I-95 going northbound near Fredericksburg due to the opening of a new interstate bridge over the Rappahannock River. Starting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 a.m., construction will begin to support the opening of...
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
Civil War collection on permanent display at Virginia winery
Hickox called Bonny Newton “a fighter” who recruited the help of former state delegate Bill Howell to help her find the right home for the collection.
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
NBC Washington
Driver Hits Woman on Pedestrian Trail in Montgomery County
A man in his 70s drove a car onto a path meant for pedestrians and cyclists and hit a woman who was walking on the trail in Montgomery County before authorities managed to stop the driver, police say. He got on the Capital Crescent Trail in D.C. just after 7:30...
Bring in the Holidays with Prince William County Parks and Recreation
Provided by Prince William County Parks and Recreation. On December 3, the popular Holiday Market will be held at Pfitzner Stadium with over 40 vendors expected. It’s the perfect place to find that special holiday gift!. And mark your calendars as you won’t want to miss the Rocking Around...
