Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft seeks to remove judge from trial for second time
TYLER, Texas — Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power is seeking to remove Judge Jack Skeen Jr. as judge for his trial for the second time. Traylor-Harris filed another request to recuse Skeen as the judge for his case on...
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton woman accused of kidnapping a boy has been transferred to the Smith County Jail. Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, has been accused of absconding with a young boy in November but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on I-20.
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
Gun Barrel City Fire Department recognizes death of firefighter
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday. “Gun Barrel City Firefighter Micah Swanson, ID 4111, passed away at his residence in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Saturday, December 3,” said Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman in a social media post. “Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. He was a valued member of the department and had a passion for serving the citizens of Gun Barrel City. Micah leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will provide an update once funeral arrangements have been made.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” Sunday at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
Rusk County officials arrest 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a recent murder. On Sunday, authorities arrested David L. Davis II, for a murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. He was initially on the run and considered armed and dangerous. He will be...
Flint man who killed stepfather gets $105 back in court fines
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man serving a life sentence for killing his stepfather will stay in prison but save $105 in fines following an appeals court decision. Christopher Renor Earl, 36, was found guilty by jury in December 2021. Earl attacked and killed Roy Bailey after Bailey had been upset with Earl because Earl would not help around the house or get a job.
East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families
TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and arrested him at a house around 3 […]
Athens man accused in shooting, standoff now charged with capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man accused of shooting someone to death and taking hostages has been given a new indictment by a grand jury. According to court documents, an Anderson County grand jury is now charging Robert Mason Eckert III with capital murder in connection with the death of Marco Matthew Gonzales, 38, whom Eckert allegedly shot multiple times. Eckert is also accused of taking multiple people hostage inside a home immediately following the shooting which occurred on Dec. 9, 2021 at a residence on County Road 309 in Anderson County. Eckert later surrendered to the sheriff’s office.
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
Texas Baptist Men's chainsaw crews continue to serve East...
Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park on Saturday in what may have been a gang-related incident. According to Smith County Public Information Office Sgt. Larry Christian, the incident occurred at 11300 Hwy 271 and ended with a teenager being hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. Smith’s report said that upon arrival deputies discovered the victim had already been transported via personal vehicle to UT Health North. Once deputies arrived at UT North they identified the victim as a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face and another to his right arm. The victim was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery.
Accidental Shooting Sends Firefighter To Hospital
A Palestine firefighter was injured by a handgun accidentally going off outside of Palestine Fire Station #2 on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to Palestine Police Department. They transported the firefighter to Palestine’s hospital and expected recovery. But, allegedly, he showed off his new gun to co-workers when it discharged and is now on administrative leave while Police investigate.
Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond
Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder, according to the Smith...
Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs
Murder victim's sister calls grand jury's decision 'punch in...
WebXtra: Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Nacogdoches holds Nine Flags Christmas Parade. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST. Nacogdoches is kicking...
Rusk County officials searching for missing 77-year-old woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County law enforcement is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mary Patterson. Patterson stands 5'2 and was last seen in the 9000 block of State Highway 64...
