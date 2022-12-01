ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bravotv.com

Dorit Kemsley Welcomes a New Family Member: “Holidays Came a Little Early”

The RHOBH family already loves their furry new addition “so much!”. Dorit Kemsley has a new pumpkin in her patch! On Sunday, December 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom introduced the family's new puppy in the sweetest Instagram video montage. "Holidays came a little early in this...
Page Six

Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
bravotv.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Sizzled at Porsha’s Wedding in a Sparkling One-Strap Gown

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member brought the glamour to Porsha Williams’ lavish wedding with Simon Guobadia. At Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s elegant weddings on November 25 and 26, Bravolebs showed up in their most glamorous celebratory styles. The dress code for the second event was all black (minus, of course, the bride) and everyone looked the part. Case in point: Candiace Dillard Bassett, who took to Instagram on November 27 to share a glimpse of her gown.
bravotv.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from Porsha’s Wedding

Plus, find out who caught Porsha’s bouquet and why she took the “top tier” guest list “very seriously.”. The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett was among the 350 VIP guests at Porsha Williams’ two November weddings to Simon Guobadia, and you know she’s got all the tea on what went down at the private celebration.
bravotv.com

How Candiace Dillard Bassett Really Feels About Robyn Dixon’s Speaker Callout

Candiace explained why she “didn’t appreciate” the RHOP moment, and she shared an update on where things stand now with Robyn. Candiace Dillard Bassett didn’t need a speaker to get this message across loud and clear. On the December 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live...
bravotv.com

Oriana Schneps Gives an Update on Her Love Life After Boatmance With Lewis Lupton

The Below Deck Adventure stew also gives her perspective on the recent drama with Faye Clarke. Oriana Schneps and Lewis Lupton can be seen getting rather steamy aboard superyacht Mercury in Below Deck Adventure's Season 1 trailer, but did the romance ever make it to dry land?. According to Oriana,...

