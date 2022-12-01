Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Dorit Kemsley Welcomes a New Family Member: “Holidays Came a Little Early”
The RHOBH family already loves their furry new addition “so much!”. Dorit Kemsley has a new pumpkin in her patch! On Sunday, December 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom introduced the family's new puppy in the sweetest Instagram video montage. "Holidays came a little early in this...
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
bravotv.com
See the “Rare Picture” Jacqueline Laurita Posted of Son C.J.: “Where Has the Time Gone?”
Fellow RHONJ OG Caroline Manzo has some thoughts about the sweet update on her nephew. Times flies and Jacqueline Laurita’s latest photo of her oldest son, C.J., is definitely a reminder of that. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum recently shared a photo of her C.J. and he is all grown up (get ready to feel old)!
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
bravotv.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Sizzled at Porsha’s Wedding in a Sparkling One-Strap Gown
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member brought the glamour to Porsha Williams’ lavish wedding with Simon Guobadia. At Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s elegant weddings on November 25 and 26, Bravolebs showed up in their most glamorous celebratory styles. The dress code for the second event was all black (minus, of course, the bride) and everyone looked the part. Case in point: Candiace Dillard Bassett, who took to Instagram on November 27 to share a glimpse of her gown.
bravotv.com
Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from Porsha’s Wedding
Plus, find out who caught Porsha’s bouquet and why she took the “top tier” guest list “very seriously.”. The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett was among the 350 VIP guests at Porsha Williams’ two November weddings to Simon Guobadia, and you know she’s got all the tea on what went down at the private celebration.
bravotv.com
How Candiace Dillard Bassett Really Feels About Robyn Dixon’s Speaker Callout
Candiace explained why she “didn’t appreciate” the RHOP moment, and she shared an update on where things stand now with Robyn. Candiace Dillard Bassett didn’t need a speaker to get this message across loud and clear. On the December 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live...
bravotv.com
The Exterior of Teresa Giudice’s House Is Glowing for Christmas: “Look How Pretty”
The outside of the RHONJ cast member’s home, which she shares with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is ready for the 2022 holiday season. As Teresa Giudice declared in a December 4 Instagram Story video, “It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas” at her New Jersey home.
bravotv.com
Oriana Schneps Gives an Update on Her Love Life After Boatmance With Lewis Lupton
The Below Deck Adventure stew also gives her perspective on the recent drama with Faye Clarke. Oriana Schneps and Lewis Lupton can be seen getting rather steamy aboard superyacht Mercury in Below Deck Adventure's Season 1 trailer, but did the romance ever make it to dry land?. According to Oriana,...
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Sets the Record Straight on Where She Really Stands with Mike Hill Today
The RHOA alum commented on her split from the TV personality after they finalized their divorce. Now that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have finalized their divorce, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is revealing where she stands with her ex today. “We are and always will be friends and...
Comments / 0