Read full article on original website
Related
thepulseofnh.com
Pedestrian Dead, Motorist Hospitalized Following Friday Vehicle Crash In Hooksett
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a vehicle late Friday night in Hooksett. Local police say the 72-year-old man had been crossing Hooksett Road a little before 10 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. The motorist, who remained at the crash and was cooperating with authorities, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries. Police are investigating.
WMUR.com
Investigators believe they know likely cause of Claremont house fire
CLAREMONT, N.H. — Investigators said that a house fire in Claremont was likely started by smoking materials on the porch of the home. Crews responded to a fire on Sullivan Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained...
WMUR.com
Boston woman charged in Pelham crash between personal watercraft, boat
PELHAM, N.H. — ** Warning: The video above may be disturbing for some. **. A Boston woman accused of crashing a personal watercraft into a boat in Pelham over the summer is now facing potential prison time. Investigators said Ivonne Peña, 31, was drunk and drove the watercraft into...
mynbc5.com
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
WMTW
Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
mynbc5.com
Police search for woman who broke into Peru home
PERU, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking into a report of a suspicious person who broke into a Peru home on Saturday. The homeowners saw this woman on their security cameras. The person in the clip was not known to them. It was later discovered that a window...
WMUR.com
Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
WMUR.com
22-year-old woman dead after tree falls on her SUV in Sunapee
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A 22-year-old woman is dead after the SUV she was driving collided with a falling tree in Sunapee, investigators said. >> Update: Sunapee school officials identify woman killed when tree struck SUV during storms. According to investigators, the crash happened on Route 11 near Trow Hill...
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Say Woman 22-Year-Old Woman Has Died After Tree Falls On SUV In Sunapee
State Police say a 22-year-old woman has died after a tree fell on an SUV in Sullivan County. According to Troopers, the tree ended up hitting the vehicle on Route 11 near Trow Hill Road in Sunapee last night at roughly the same time strong storms were moving across the state. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Tinmouth
TINMOUTH — A 24-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Tinmouth this morning. The crash took place on Vermont Route 140 at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report, Alyssa Eaton, of Tinmouth, was traveling east on Vermont Route 140 prior to the crash. Police say she...
Attempted Murder Fugitive From Haverhill Caught In New Hampshire: Police
A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook. Castillo was wanted...
franklincountynow.com
Route 2 Accident Sends One To Hospital
(Gill, MA) A three-vehicle collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Route 2 and Main Road in Gill. One of the drivers was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with chest pain, although he had been alert and able to get out of his vehicle with assistance. The driver...
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
WMUR.com
Surveillance video shows man running over woman several times, prosecutor says
DOVER, N.H. — Surveillance camera video of a woman being run over is at the center of the case against a man accused of injuring her on purpose. >> Update: No bail for New Hampshire man accused of purposely running woman over with SUV. Guy Leighton Sr., 71, is...
Authorities identify man, woman who died in murder-suicide in New Hampshire
NEW LONDON, NH — New Hampshire officials identify the man and woman who died in a murder-suicide inside their New London home on Tuesday. Peggy Brown, 73, and Douglas Lyon, 78, were found dead inside their Shaker Road home just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said Ms. Brown and Mr. Lyon were domestic partners who lived together.
WMUR.com
Attorney General's office investigating suspicious death in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — The Attorney General's office is investigating what it considers a suspicious death in Nashua. Officials say the man was found dead yesterday at a home on Amherst Street. According to the Attorney General's office, all people involved have been identified and there is no threat to...
Comments / 0