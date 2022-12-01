A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a vehicle late Friday night in Hooksett. Local police say the 72-year-old man had been crossing Hooksett Road a little before 10 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. The motorist, who remained at the crash and was cooperating with authorities, was hospitalized with unspecified injuries. Police are investigating.

8 HOURS AGO