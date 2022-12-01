Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Could Potentially Give 10x What Ethereum and Polkadot Did at Launch
One of the best things any trader can do to protect themselves from the inevitable ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market is to spread their holdings over multiple coins and tokens. Despite the ebb and flow of the market price of virtual assets, there are a few other market contenders in 2022 that might be 10x boosters: Dogeliens (DOGET), Ethereum (ETH ), and Polkadot (DOT).
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies That Are Down-To-Earth To Control The Crypto Market Soon Are Ripple, Chiliz, And Runfy.
“Pride comes before a fall” is an adage that speaks of the truth. On that note, if a cryptocurrency is ready to stay humble to meet the needs of its users, just like Runfy (RNF), then it is on its way to happy days for both its users and itself. Stay put on this piece for more secrets.
NEWSBTC
These Tokens Can Help You Make A Comeback After the Crypto Crash– Ripple, Chainlink, and Big Eyes
The effect of the ongoing crypto winter on the cryptocurrency market shows that it has had an impact. Nevertheless, opportunities for profitable investment are starting to materialize as a result of fresh alliances and the launch of community-driven tokens. A new category of digital assets may come to dominate the cryptocurrency market in the upcoming years.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Soars 5% In Last 7 Days – More Increases Coming This Week?
In recent days, Bitcoin has shown a good degree of bullishness. CoinGecko reports that Bitcoin’s price has increased on a daily and biweekly basis, suggesting that the market may be recovering from FTX’s fall. Investors at large were also optimistic. The BTC bottom is still in effect, presenting...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?
Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC
CRO Price (Cronos) Pumps Over 12%, Why This Could Be The Start of Bigger Rally
CRO price started a fresh increase from the $0.062 support zone. Cronos bulls are now aiming a strong move towards the $0.094 level in the near term. CRO price started a decent increase above the $0.065 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above $0.070 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Cardano And Rocketize Token Are Million-Dollar Crypto Assets In The Market Right Now
With thousands of coins flooding the crypto market on a daily basis, it can be quite difficult to recognize the ones that have something to offer. Even amidst the thousands of different coins flooding the crypto market, some crypto assets are interested in revolutionizing the crypto industry. The crypto industry is very important to the financial wave sweeping the world now. Thanks to the crypto sphere, the average investor has the ability to control what investments he puts money into. He is also in a position to earn higher returns from his investments.
NEWSBTC
SHIB Price Trends Sideways – Will It Surge Anytime Soon?
The crypto market’s overall performance has not been impressive, including memecoins like SHIB. The prices of almost all crypto assets declined over the past few weeks. But then, the story changed just when it seemed like the market was to witness high volatility. With the strong influence of the...
NEWSBTC
Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Expected to Zip Past Near Protocol (NEAR) And Algorand (ALGO) As FTX Shockwaves Recede
It’ll take some time for the crypto ecosystem to fully recover after being impacted by the harsh bear market of 2022 and the recent FTX fiasco. Some believe it could be years. However, there have been small price gains across the board as some of the most heavily impacted industry players, such as Near Protocol (NEAR) and Algorand (ALGO), attempt to reclaim their wiped-out value.
NEWSBTC
Telegram Plans Are The Most Exciting Recent News: What Other Projects Can Bring Cryptos Up?
The crypto market has found a new vigor after Telegram announced its plans to build noncustodial wallets and decentralized exchanges. The project’s goal is to “fix the wrongs caused by excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” according to Pavel Durov—the founder and CEO of the messenger.
NEWSBTC
U.S. Economic Data Foils Bitcoin Bulls’ Rally Attempt To Retake $17,000
Bitcoin is retracing and might be at the end of the short-term bullish momentum; the macroeconomic data might have shifted once again against it. The cryptocurrency saw profits after weeks of trending to the downside, but the rally is losing steam. The number one crypto by market cap is moving...
NEWSBTC
FTX Crash Triggers Major Selloff In Solana Price – How Deep Will SOL Dive?
Solana (SOL), post-FTX life, has been very rough. On a monthly and biweekly time frame, CoinGecko data shows bearishness, while daily and weekly time frames show modest appreciation. What this proves is that the wounds left by the demise of FTX have not been healed by Solana’s native token.
NEWSBTC
Metaverse Token Axie Infinity (AXS) Suddenly Pumps 25% – What’s Happening?
AXS, the native token of Axie Infinity, has seen its price jump in recent hours. The project is a blockchain-based game metaverse in which players collect and breed digital pets called Axies that they can be used in a turn-based card game. At one point, AXS rose to $8.82 after...
NEWSBTC
Russian Miners Buy More Bitcoin Mining Rigs In Q4: Report
Bitcoin and the entire crypto market bleed due to many challenges that have befallen the industry. From the Terra crash and continuous interest rate hikes to FTX implosion, the market hasn’t enjoyed a whole month of positive price trend. As the investors cry about the loss of investment funds,...
NEWSBTC
300% From Oryen Network Only The Start, +600% On The Horizon, These Gains Not Possible From BNB Or TRX
There are exceptional projects in the crypto space, which have always been a boon for their investors. These projects launched with a low initial price. However, those prices have since grown many times over the initial price. An excellent example of such projects is BNB and TRX. Binance Coin (BNB)...
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network is the next big thing in DeFi – Learn why ORY will reach $1 long before Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes
Built on Binance Smart Chain, Oryen Network is forging ahead with innovative solutions that could position ORY as one of the top tokens in the DeFi space. Predictions suggest that ORY could reach $1 long before Dogecoin, Big Eyes, and Shiba Inu. Could this really be the case?. Why should...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: MPI Records Highest Value Since April 2022
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin MPI has surged to its highest value since the April of this year, a sign that may prove to be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Spiked Up During Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a...
NEWSBTC
This Historic Bitcoin On-Chain Support Level Is Still Not Lost
On-chain data shows the historical 20-Day MA Bitcoin aSOPR support level has continued to hold so far. Bitcoin 20-Day MA aSOPR Rebounds Off Historical Support Line. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC aSOPR recently retested its 8-year old support. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio”...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cannot Compete With Snowfall Protocol’s Interoperability Model As Early Investors Are Experiencing More Than 250% Gains Since Stage 2 Has Sold Out!
Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market today. Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke. However, both of these currencies cannot compare to Snowfall Protocol’s interoperability model.
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptos Set to Explode by 16x Before 2025: Optimism (OP), BudBlockz (BLUNT), and Fantom (FTM)
The current bearish market presents unique investment opportunities as valuation levels have tanked to levels not seen in the recent past. As a result, Crypto enthusiasts can invest in highly undervalued and newer projects with tremendous potential. For example, Optimism (OP) and Fantom are some established projects that are screaming buys after deep corrections. On the other hand, BudBlockz is the latest entrant making waves as a crypto-cannabis project.
