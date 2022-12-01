Read full article on original website
Crash on I-5 in Stockton causes delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on Monday morning caused traffic backups on Interstate 5 as crews worked to clean up the area. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 5) The crash happened on northbound I-5 south of El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol said the two...
One person dead after car crashes into tree in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is dead following a car erupting into flames Sunday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:58 a.m. when the Sacramento Communications Center was made aware of a vehicle fire and a vehicle that struck a tree off the northbound ramp on Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tuolumne County (Tuolumne County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Tuolumne County. Authorities confirmed that one person was killed due to the accident.
Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say
First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area
Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian has major injuries after a vehicle collision on Saturday in Sacramento, according to authorities. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. The collision happened on Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The roads in...
Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
Man dies after a truck crashes into a tree in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died in Tuolumne County after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora Office. The CHP said that at 8:08 a.m. reports came in of a white pickup truck crashing into a tree along State Route 108. When officers […]
Son Gains Super Strength To Save His Father From Being Crushed By A Car
A 15-year-old boy in Oakdale, California is being deemed a hero after he saved his father's life. Father, Matthew Wilkinson was home one Monday night fixing the breaks on his truck when something terrible happened. As Matthew was working underneath his truck, his teenage son came out to the garage...
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
California teenager rescued father who was trapped under truck by lifting it
OAKDALE, Calif. — A teenager in Oakdale, California, is being praised as a hero after rescuing his father who was trapped under a truck by lifting it. Matthew Wilkinson told KCRA that when he got home Monday he had his teenage son come out to help him work on the brakes of his work truck. It was something they have done many times before but this time the rotor got stuck.
Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
