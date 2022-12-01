MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.

2 DAYS AGO