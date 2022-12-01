ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer

Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
WDBJ7.com

No. 3 UVA men’s basketball defeat Seminoles 62-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The UVA men’s basketball team narrowly escaped losing to the then 1-8 Florida State Seminoles. The No. 3 Wahoos won 62-57 on Saturday in Charlottesville. Jayden Gardner had 10 points and seven rebounds. Virginia puts their undefeated season up against James Madison on Tuesday night.
247Sports

FSU Football Final Bowl Projections Tracker

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
247Sports

Which positions will FSU target in the transfer portal?

The storm is coming. Portal Palooza kicks off on Monday as the first window for FBS transfers to enter the Transfer Portal opens up, and we’re anticipating a frenzy to pursue. And we’re also expecting Florida State to be quite active in the portal once again. The Seminoles have...
DC News Now

VHSL Class 6 State Semis: Madison, Freedom advance

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Saturday, the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals took place, with three of the four teams remaining in Class 6 from our coverage area. No. 11 Madison at No. 8 Fairfax After starting 0-3 on the season, Madison came in on a ten-game winning streak. Fairfax came in unbeaten, […]
WSLS

Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
wbrz.com

WATCH: UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins earns degree, honored by football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, the former Baton Rouge high school football star who was wounded in a deadly attack at the University of Virginia last month, was among several student-athletes honored at the college this week for earning their degrees. A new video shared by the UVA football team...
NBC 29 News

UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
fsunews.com

One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody

On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.

