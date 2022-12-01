ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Timnath Hosts Grand Opening of New Police Headquarters

The Town of Timnath invites the community to join them in celebrating the grand opening of its new police station at 5601 East Harmony Road in Timnath on December 8 from 4 – 6 pm. The grand opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm, followed by speeches from Mayor Mark Soukup and Terry Jones, Chief of Town of Timnath Police. Additionally, attendees will get the opportunity to tour the facility guided by members of the police department.
Magic Feather Prescribed Burn Could Begin in Coming Weeks

Firefighters in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest are closely monitoring local conditions to begin prescribed fire operations in late fall/early winter on the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn near Red Feather Lakes. Burning last occurred on this project in December 2021. Timing of this burning is...
Foothills Mall Has Two New ‘Wild’ Additions on Display in Support of the Colorado Wildlife Council

If you find yourself in Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, you might come across some amusing statues from the well-respected Colorado Wildlife Council. Colorado’s Wildlife Council has created two experiential pieces to help highlight the wildlife in Colorado and bring attention to the positive impact that hunting and fishing have in the state! The statues are fun to look at and interactive, as the signs accompanying them feature QR codes that bring them to life!
No Need to be Bored with Fort Collins Board Games and Brews

Miguel Molina has always moved around. Even from the time, he was a kid growing up between Illinois and Missouri, he’s always traveled. As he got older and eventually enlisted in the Air Force, as you might imagine, the traveling from location to location only intensified, so it might not come as a surprise that Miguel would be the founder of an event designed around meeting new people as he was frequently the new guy in town. That event is called Fort Collins Board Games and Brews.
Ordained Minister and Licensed Psychotherapist Offers Unique and Proven Therapy

Suzanne Carter, MA, LPC, has just relocated her psychotherapy practice to Loveland, Colorado. She brings 35 years of experience and a wealth of skills and expertise to her work. She has expertise in many areas and has specialties in working with individuals, couples, families, children, and groups. She also offers many ways to help individuals overcome addictions. She empowers her clients to explore and resolve obstacles to growth and well-being.
Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site

On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
Publisher’s Letter: The Season of Giving

When it was time to start writing this article this week, I looked back at our articles from last year around this time. Looking back helps put changes in life in perspective. The first thing I noticed was the Kruger Rock Fire. This time last year, Estes Park was evacuated. And there was a deadly air tanker crash.
Town of Wellington Welcomes Back Wellington Lights Event

The Town of Wellington is welcoming the winter season with several events, celebrated as Wellington Lights. Join the Wellington Public Library for the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Youth can pick up a free book and ornament, visit Santa, and sing with the “Wellie Wailers” and Wellington Community Band while enjoying free Hot Chocolate.
City of Fort Collins Receives Economic Development Award for Community of the Year

The City of Fort Collins has received a 2022 EDIE Award from the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) for Large Community of the Year. The most recognized award in economic development in Colorado, the EDIE acknowledges outstanding achievements by its members, organizations, communities, companies, individuals, and legislators for their contributions to economic development in the state.
Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award Recipients Named

Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award recipients named Carolina and Tomas Quinonez, both Larimer County Human Services Department employees, are the recipients of the 2022 Ranger Brendan Unitt Service Community Service Award. Brendan Unitt was a Larimer County Natural Resources Ranger who gave back to our community in countless ways....
Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30

November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Permits on Sale Started November 10

Permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests went on sale on November 10 at recreation.gov and will remain available through January 7. Permits must be purchased in advance and cost $20 each. Located along Colorado’s Northern Front Range, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National...
Breaking News: Winter Storm Warning Issued in Fort Collins

Get out the boots, coats, and snow shovels. Up to eight inches of snow is forecasted by the National Weather Service within the next 24 hours in Fort Collins. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Fort Collins, valid until November 18 at 9 am. Snow...
