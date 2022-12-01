Read full article on original website
Related
Town of Timnath Hosts Grand Opening of New Police Headquarters
The Town of Timnath invites the community to join them in celebrating the grand opening of its new police station at 5601 East Harmony Road in Timnath on December 8 from 4 – 6 pm. The grand opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 pm, followed by speeches from Mayor Mark Soukup and Terry Jones, Chief of Town of Timnath Police. Additionally, attendees will get the opportunity to tour the facility guided by members of the police department.
Magic Feather Prescribed Burn Could Begin in Coming Weeks
Firefighters in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest are closely monitoring local conditions to begin prescribed fire operations in late fall/early winter on the Magic Feather Prescribed Burn near Red Feather Lakes. Burning last occurred on this project in December 2021. Timing of this burning is...
Foothills Mall Has Two New ‘Wild’ Additions on Display in Support of the Colorado Wildlife Council
If you find yourself in Foothills Mall in Fort Collins, you might come across some amusing statues from the well-respected Colorado Wildlife Council. Colorado’s Wildlife Council has created two experiential pieces to help highlight the wildlife in Colorado and bring attention to the positive impact that hunting and fishing have in the state! The statues are fun to look at and interactive, as the signs accompanying them feature QR codes that bring them to life!
Celebrate the Holidays with A Capella Sensation Voctave at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center
A cappella vocal group Voctave showcases their stunning harmonies in a holiday performance at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 17 at 701 10th Ave. Voctave’s rescheduled performance at the UCCC arrives just in time for the holiday season, featuring hits from their Top 10...
No Need to be Bored with Fort Collins Board Games and Brews
Miguel Molina has always moved around. Even from the time, he was a kid growing up between Illinois and Missouri, he’s always traveled. As he got older and eventually enlisted in the Air Force, as you might imagine, the traveling from location to location only intensified, so it might not come as a surprise that Miguel would be the founder of an event designed around meeting new people as he was frequently the new guy in town. That event is called Fort Collins Board Games and Brews.
Big Blue Tree Lighting Celebration on December 1 in Fort Collins
Realities for Children will celebrate its 25th annual tree lighting ceremony from 6 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 1, in the courtyard of the First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins. The iconic Big Blue NightLights Tree brings awareness to the very real issues of...
Ordained Minister and Licensed Psychotherapist Offers Unique and Proven Therapy
Suzanne Carter, MA, LPC, has just relocated her psychotherapy practice to Loveland, Colorado. She brings 35 years of experience and a wealth of skills and expertise to her work. She has expertise in many areas and has specialties in working with individuals, couples, families, children, and groups. She also offers many ways to help individuals overcome addictions. She empowers her clients to explore and resolve obstacles to growth and well-being.
Colorado Author and Animal Advocate Publishes First Book at 71
Local Fort Collins author and animal advocate, Mary Roberts, 71, wrote and published her first book, a memoir about her 50-year journey with her dogs titled 14 Dogs and Me—One Woman’s Story of Never Saying No. The book launch is December 4 at The Comedy Fort in Downtown...
Windsor Police Request the Public’s Assistance Identifying Vehicle Trespass Suspect
The Windsor Police Department requests the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in multiple vehicle trespasses. Most of the vehicle trespasses occurred near 2nd St. and Crabapple Dr. around the Windsor Garden Duplex and the Glenrock Place Townhomes. The person of interest is described as a white...
Greening of Red Feather Lakes Craft Fair Helps with Holiday Spirit
Come to Red Feather Lakes – on December 3rd Saturday 9 am – 4 pm for Greening of Red Feather Lakes Craft Fair, the Crystal Lakes Holiday Artisans Craft Fair & Business Holiday bonanza. Planning the Greening of Red Feather for Christmas Tree seekers and people who want...
Death Confirmed at Windsor Construction Site
On Tuesday, November 15, at 3:45 pm, Windsor officers responded to Crystal Creek Dr. and Rumley Creek Dr. on the report of a construction accident. On scene, officers learned an unidentified person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed. Officers and Investigators are in the beginning stages of the investigation and there is no further information at this time.
Publisher’s Letter: The Season of Giving
When it was time to start writing this article this week, I looked back at our articles from last year around this time. Looking back helps put changes in life in perspective. The first thing I noticed was the Kruger Rock Fire. This time last year, Estes Park was evacuated. And there was a deadly air tanker crash.
Town of Wellington Welcomes Back Wellington Lights Event
The Town of Wellington is welcoming the winter season with several events, celebrated as Wellington Lights. Join the Wellington Public Library for the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Youth can pick up a free book and ornament, visit Santa, and sing with the “Wellie Wailers” and Wellington Community Band while enjoying free Hot Chocolate.
City of Fort Collins Receives Economic Development Award for Community of the Year
The City of Fort Collins has received a 2022 EDIE Award from the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) for Large Community of the Year. The most recognized award in economic development in Colorado, the EDIE acknowledges outstanding achievements by its members, organizations, communities, companies, individuals, and legislators for their contributions to economic development in the state.
Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award Recipients Named
Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award recipients named Carolina and Tomas Quinonez, both Larimer County Human Services Department employees, are the recipients of the 2022 Ranger Brendan Unitt Service Community Service Award. Brendan Unitt was a Larimer County Natural Resources Ranger who gave back to our community in countless ways....
Tracey Lawrence + Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band
The Budweiser Events Center plays host to country music legends Tracey Lawrence + Clay Walker — One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Loveland on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 7 pm. Tracey Lawrence — one of the country’s biggest truest...
Fort Collins Natural Areas Turns 30
November 2022 marks 30 years since the first ballot measure passed to establish a dedicated sales tax which led to the conservation of over 55,000 acres and counting. Celebrate 30 years of Natural Areas land conservation, stewardship, and more with a special event on Wednesday, November 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center. Join the Natural Areas Department for a free night of socializing with heavy appetizers and a cash bar and enjoy a special Natural Areas beer release by Horse and Dragon. Let’s celebrate this incredible milestone.
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Permits on Sale Started November 10
Permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests went on sale on November 10 at recreation.gov and will remain available through January 7. Permits must be purchased in advance and cost $20 each. Located along Colorado’s Northern Front Range, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National...
Breaking News: Winter Storm Warning Issued in Fort Collins
Get out the boots, coats, and snow shovels. Up to eight inches of snow is forecasted by the National Weather Service within the next 24 hours in Fort Collins. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Fort Collins, valid until November 18 at 9 am. Snow...
Applications Open for Childcare and Social Services Funding Opportunities
On November 17 the City of Fort Collins opened two funding opportunities to address childcare and social services. The grants are part of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Fort Collins community and as outlined in the Fort Collins Recovery Plan.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0