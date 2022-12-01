Read full article on original website
Street Craftery offers creativity, community in downtown Akron with arts & crafts events
AKRON, Ohio – Sewing and crafting have been lifelong passions for Akron resident Da’Shika Street. Now, the Central Hower High School alumna is sharing that passion with others through Street Craftery – a do-it-yourself studio for people of all ages in downtown Akron. Street’s journey from crafter...
How a Cuyahoga River-front plan could change Cleveland: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The idea sounds amazing, extending the landmark Tower City Center and connecting Public Square to the water. The renderings look captivating, as people stroll on promenades, around eco-friendly infrastructure like green roofs and electric vehicle charging stations.
From Spanish to Farsi -- Almira Elementary’s English as a Second Language specialists dismantle communication barriers: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Ms. Kristina Stratton considers the many students she has helped over the years in her role as a member of Almira Elementary School’s English as a Second Language team, one fifth-grader stands out as an example of the kind of growth that’s possible with the right attention and focus.
10 local culinary gifts for Northeast Ohio foodies, stuff stockings or fill baskets
We spend much of the year trying to shop and eat responsibly, sourcing things from locally owned and eco-friendly businesses. Let’s not blow it during the holidays. Consider this list of artisan food items as stocking stuffers, host/hostess gifts or basket fillers. They’ll help your friends continue their responsible culinary mission.
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
wksu.org
Akron teachers union blasts superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack for '48 hours of chaos'
The Akron Education Association blasted the leadership of Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack, calling a series of incidents earlier this week “48 hours of chaos.”. Pat Shipe, president of the teachers union, said that chaos included a student fight that brought 14 Akron Police cruisers to Ellet Community...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Medina County District Library spreads warmth through tight-knit community
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County District Library is warming up fingers, toes and hearts through its annual Warm Up Medina County program. Throughout the past year, individuals and groups have delivered hand-knit or crocheted hats, scarves, mittens and blankets -- small and large -- to the Community Engagement Department at the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St.
Proof Bar-BQ moving from Tremont to Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Proof Bar-BQ is on the move. The restaurant, which prided itself on barbecue and bourbon, will close its location in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Friday, Dec. 23, and reopen at Lorain Avenue and W. 41st Street in Ohio City next year, its owners said. “I would...
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
Akron teachers’ union claims schools are ‘not safe’ following recent violence at Ellet, Buchtel
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Education Association, which represents Akron Public Schools teachers, is claiming its schools are “not safe” and that superintendent Christine Fowler Mack has “failed students” following two incidents of violence and bomb threats in the district during the past week. The...
When it comes to our morally flawed founders, Shakespeare, as usual, said it best
Regarding the name change at the Cleveland State University Law School (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), Shakespeare, as usual, said it best. In the play “Julius Caesar,” just after saying “Friends, Romans, countrymen,” Mark Antony says: “The evil men...
signalcleveland.org
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficient level
More than half of Cuyahoga County’s adults can’t read at the highest proficiency level. That’s according to the Literacy Cooperative of Greater Cleveland, a group that bills itself as an “umbrella organization” working to bring the community together on efforts related to literacy. Literacy rates...
How Cleveland will expand air monitoring in poor neighborhoods disproportionately burdened by pollution
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Department of Public Health and a host of community partners plan to improve air quality monitoring in disadvantaged areas of the city and devise strategies for reducing their exposure to hazardous pollution. An expanded network of monitors will focus on fine particulates and ground...
‘Tis the season for showing gratitude: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The meaning of a sign touched me as I was driving by a North Ridgeville church late last month.
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley announces she will run for mayor in 2023
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley has announced she will run for mayor. Mosley, a Democrat representing Ward 5, formally announced her campaign on Wednesday during a launch event at the Trailhead at Cascade Lofts in North Akron. Mosely joins a growing roster of mayoral candidates following...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
What is Saint Nicholas Day?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Commonly celebrated on Tuesday by some people, St. Nicholas Day, also known as the Feast of St. Nicholas, is a typically Christian and Catholic holiday honoring St. Nicholas, the patron saint of Russia and Greece who was noted for his generosity, especially toward children and the needy.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
