Washingtonian.com

Best Holiday Teas in the DC Area

The holiday season is all about embracing traditions. And one tradition that is flourishing in the Washington area this year is the holiday tea. The ritual, which typically features petite sandwiches and scones set amid a festive backdrop, is returning to some of DC’s most legendary hotels (such as the Willard and St. Regis), historic homes, and restaurants, as well as kicking off at some new spots.
Washingtonian.com

Winter Travel Deals From Washington

Where: The Alexandrian, 480 King St., Alexandria, 703-549-6080; and Morrison House, 116 South Alfred St., Alexandria; 703-838-8000. What’s special: Both Autograph Collection hotels are steps from Old Town Alexandria’s rich colonial history and landmarks, its vibrant waterfront, and all of its restaurants and shops. At the Alexandrian, the on-site restaurant, King & Rye, features seasonal Southern American cuisine and has an extensive selection of whiskeys and bourbons. There’s also a 24-hour fitness center. The Morrison House is a charming boutique hotel. The Study, its upscale restaurant with a pianist, features regionally sourced Modern American plates including Korobuta pork belly and Seven Hills Farms dry-aged strip loin.
Washingtonian.com

3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into

Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
WUSA

Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers

WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
Washingtonian.com

Where to Celebrate Hanukkah Around DC

This year Hanukkah will begin the evening of December 18 and last until the evening of December 26. Also known as “Festival of Lights,” the holiday commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem in the year 164 BCE, and is celebrated with a nightly hanukkiah lighting and special foods such as latkes and donuts. Here’s where to celebrate in the Washington, DC area:
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA

Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
theburn.com

Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month

Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
nomadlawyer.org

Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
nomadlawyer.org

Silver Spring: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Silver Spring, Maryland. Located just outside of Washington, DC, Silver Spring is a fast-growing community. This quaint town is a great place for a weekend getaway with friends or family. It offers a diverse mix of housing, dining, entertainment, and retail. It is the...
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
nomadlawyer.org

Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
fredericksburg.today

Keswick Park opens in Spotsy

Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
popville.com

“The Wells Fargo at 14 and U”

“Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People’s Cellar Speakeasy, and More!”. courtesy The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: “First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. “Light Yards...
mocoshow.com

Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location

Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
Washingtonian.com

8 Reasons Why You Should Celebrate the Holidays in Frederick County, MD

It’s the holiday season and there are so many options out there to make it merry and bright for the whole family. Frederick County, MD is the perfect place to visit during this festive time of year, with awesome shopping, winter light displays, tasty meals, warming drinks, and opportunities to make unforgettable memories.
electrek.co

This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas

Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
Washingtonian.com

Albi Chef Opens All-Day Georgetown Cafe With Stuffed Pitas and “Not Pizzas”

A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. Albi chef Michael Rafidi is growing his popular Levantine cafe, Yellow. A cozy 60-seat Georgetown dining room and patio will open on Saturday, December 10 with morning and daytime menus specializing in pastries and stuffed pitas from the Eastern Mediterranean, similar to the Navy Yard original. An all-new evening service will begin next month where diners can match Lebanese and Palestinian wines with mezze, street snacks, and wood-fired flatbreads.

