ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Threat of rain begins later Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures much of this week will average a little above normal. It’ll be damp most of the time as well. We are keeping today dry though. A mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 50 degrees. The team is monitoring a cold front that...
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast: Partly sunny and mild

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mild temperatures are expected Monday and through most of the week in Northeast Ohio, but there are plenty of chances of rain showers ahead. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. It will be a bit breezy, with winds at 9-13 mph. Rain is likely overnight and it will be chilly, with temps dropping to the upper 30s.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temperatures going down across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A strong cold front is swept across our area this morning bringing strong winds and rain showers. Wind advisories and warnings have been canceled in Northeast Ohio, as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Winds will be gusty, 30 to 40 mph at times for most, some isolated...
Cleveland.com

1,200 customers still wait for power Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just over 1,200 customers were still waiting early Sunday evening to have their power restored by FirstEnergy, down from the over 3,300 that had been in the dark at about noon. The outages followed high winds that caused havoc throughout Northeast Ohio on Saturday. Both numbers were...
cleveland19.com

Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.
kykn.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening

Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy