CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mild temperatures are expected Monday and through most of the week in Northeast Ohio, but there are plenty of chances of rain showers ahead. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. It will be a bit breezy, with winds at 9-13 mph. Rain is likely overnight and it will be chilly, with temps dropping to the upper 30s.

