cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Threat of rain begins later Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures much of this week will average a little above normal. It’ll be damp most of the time as well. We are keeping today dry though. A mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 50 degrees. The team is monitoring a cold front that...
Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast: Partly sunny and mild
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mild temperatures are expected Monday and through most of the week in Northeast Ohio, but there are plenty of chances of rain showers ahead. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. It will be a bit breezy, with winds at 9-13 mph. Rain is likely overnight and it will be chilly, with temps dropping to the upper 30s.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Temperatures going down across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A strong cold front is swept across our area this morning bringing strong winds and rain showers. Wind advisories and warnings have been canceled in Northeast Ohio, as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Winds will be gusty, 30 to 40 mph at times for most, some isolated...
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
cleveland19.com
FIRST ALERT DAY: Damaging wind threat Saturday as a strong cold front tracks through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will be rolling through the area Saturday morning. Warming will take place today in advance of it. Mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. The wind will begin to increase out of the south this afternoon....
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio amid strong winds: See the hardest-hit counties
CLEVELAND — Thousands of people are currently without electricity throughout Northeast Ohio amid strong winds that whipped the region. At one point Saturday morning, FirstEnergy’s outage map was reporting more than 26,000 power outages in Northeast Ohio. Where do we stand right now? Below is a list of...
1,200 customers still wait for power Sunday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just over 1,200 customers were still waiting early Sunday evening to have their power restored by FirstEnergy, down from the over 3,300 that had been in the dark at about noon. The outages followed high winds that caused havoc throughout Northeast Ohio on Saturday. Both numbers were...
Northeast Ohio under wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is under a wind advisory until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, NWS says, and affects the counties of Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Ashtabula and Medina.
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio on Saturday due to high winds
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
cleveland19.com
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.
kykn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening
Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
Some power restored in NE Ohio after brutal winds
More than 20,000 homes in Northeast Ohio are without power Saturday morning as wind advisories and warnings are in effect in many counties.
natureworldnews.com
Below Freezing Temperature of Zero Degrees Along with 45 Mph Winds Takeover Parts of New Jersey
In addition to the chilly below-freezing temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit, New Jersey will experience winds of 45 mph. On Wednesday, New Jersey can expect a rainy and windy day with gusts as high as 45 mph before temperatures drop and chilly conditions set in later in the day. Flooding...
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
Snowfall possible across low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon
Falling snow could be intermixed with heavier periods of rain around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area and throughout the Willamette Valley on Thursday.
Timeline of snow, rain for the weekend for western Washington: Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — As the lowland areas of western Washington watch the snow showers diminish Thursday, the region is looking ahead and bracing for another weather system bringing snowfall to start this weekend. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week. Thursday. Snow showers from Seattle southward dropped...
Hello December! Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Dec. 2-4
According to the awesome meteorologists at News 5, the weather this weekend will be snow-free, take advantage and get out and explore! Here are some things going on this weekend to help.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Comments / 0