Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Michigan vs. TCU picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines
The first game of the College Football Playoff is set as Big Ten champion Michigan squares off against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on New Year's Eve. Michigan is the defending Big Ten champion for a second-straight season, coming off another big win over Ohio State before defeating Purdue for ...
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba headed to draft, out for CFP
Ohio State star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has dealt with a hamstring injury all season, is headed to the NFL draft and won't play vs. Georgia in the CFP.
