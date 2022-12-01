Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Robert Luna Sworn In as New Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has been sworn in as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with...
mynewsla.com
Hahn Looks to Expand Public Comment at Board of Supervisor Meetings
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who will take over as chairwoman of the board on Tuesday, said Friday she will expand opportunities for the public to comment on items being discussed during board meetings. During the pandemic, with the board shifting to remote meetings, the board changed its public...
mynewsla.com
Child Annoyance Charge Dismissed in Trail Attacks Case
A 34-year-old Aliso Viejo man’s conviction last year for child annoyance was dismissed Friday. Christopher Michael Lopez, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child annoyance, in December 2021 was granted a request to withdraw his plea and prosecutors dismissed it, according to court records. When Lopez was convicted last year his sentencing was set for Friday.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Pimping Woman, Teen in OC
A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping and pandering. On Oct. 26, sheriff’s investigators...
mynewsla.com
Karen Bass Opens Online Portal for Jobs in Her Administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. “Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 5, 2021)…Beverly Hills Stepping Up Police Presence Amid Rise in Crime
One Year Ago Today (December 5, 2021)…Beverly Hills is adding more police and security officers to its streets amid a spike in crime that has residents on edge. Five new officers are joining the Beverly Hills Police Department on Monday, and the city will be deploying additional armed, private Covered-Six security officers for street patrols.
mynewsla.com
More Than 450 Guns Acquired in LA Buy Back
A total of 459 firearms were collected Saturday during two Los Angeles Police Department events allowing people to exchange the weapons for gift cards. Both events were conducted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with one at Exposition Park, 2986 Hoover St., and the other at the Valley Traffic Division, at 7870 Nolan Place in Panorama City, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $400,000 to Provide Food for Animal Services Department
The Los Angeles City Council approved $400,000 in funding Friday to the Department of Animal Services for animal food, weeks after a council committee learned from officials that department was planning to use the animal welfare trust fund for food expenditures. The council also sought a report on the amount...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Approves Phase Out of Oil Drilling, Ban on New Wells
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Friday to phase out oil drilling in the city, approving an ordinance that bans new oil and gas extraction. The council voted 12-0 for the ordinance, which amends the municipal code to make existing extraction activities a nonconforming use in all zones. “This...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Arrests 18 Suspects in Organized Retail Thefts
Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said Saturday. The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 20, faced charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects live throughout the city and county of Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
2 LAPD Officers Hurt in Traffic Crash; Other Motorist Taken into Custody
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured, one seriously, when their patrol car collided with a vehicle being operated by a person suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive, in the Baldwin...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Arrested by LAPD SWAT Officers
A man who allegedly collided with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit with his pickup truck and tried to flee remains in custody Sunday after his truck was blocked by Bearcat armored vehicles. The crash was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday when a Metro officer put out a call...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Selling Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man
A convicted felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man was charged Friday with second-degree murder. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore was arrested Wednesday following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto. Hall made...
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested In Traffic Enforcement Stop For Allegedly Carrying Weapon
Three men were arrested during a traffic enforcement stop for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered to any of them, according to authorities. The arrest happened on Friday at around 11:33 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Desert Cactus Road in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Porter Ranch Crash
A man was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Woman, Children Robbed at Gunpoint in Long Beach Apartment Invasion
A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. One man entered the residence with a gun....
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing LA Man, 66, Suffering From Schizophrenia
Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia who went missing in an unincorporated section of the county. Elzie Lewise Butler, who is also known as LC, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Police ound Suspect in Anaheim Officer Involved Shooting
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said. Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of South Sherrill Street, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona
A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Inglewood Crash ID’d
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway,...
Comments / 0