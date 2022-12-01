Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Porter Ranch Crash
A man was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing LA Man, 66, Suffering From Schizophrenia
Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia who went missing in an unincorporated section of the county. Elzie Lewise Butler, who is also known as LC, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Attic At Single-Story Building in South Los Angeles
Fire Sunday damaged an attic at a one-story building in the Vermont Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to 767 W. 97th St. had the blaze out within 39 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “They (firefighters) had...
mynewsla.com
Outside Fire Spreads to Unit of Commercial Building in Sherman Oaks
A fire outside a commercial building in Sherman Oaks spread into the walls of one unit before firefighters put it out Monday morning. The fire was reported at 2 a.m. at 4822 N. Van Nuys Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. A team of 30 firefighters...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 5, 2021)…Beverly Hills Stepping Up Police Presence Amid Rise in Crime
One Year Ago Today (December 5, 2021)…Beverly Hills is adding more police and security officers to its streets amid a spike in crime that has residents on edge. Five new officers are joining the Beverly Hills Police Department on Monday, and the city will be deploying additional armed, private Covered-Six security officers for street patrols.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Inglewood Crash ID’d
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shoots Man in Front of La Mirada Bar; Victim Expected to Survive
A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Llano Crash
One person was killed and three were injured Saturday in a crash in the unincorporated community of Llano, in the Antelope Valley, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line. The head-on crash between an off-road vehicle and a street-legal vehicle was reported at 4:05 p.m. at 165th Street East and...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Two People Injured in Covina Crash
A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30 a.m., the California...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Jumped From Disneyland Parking Garage Was Elementary School Principal
The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland last night was 51-year-old Christopher Christensen, principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school and musician who taught and played throughout Southern California. The apparent suicide happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department....
mynewsla.com
2 LAPD Officers Hurt in Traffic Crash; Other Motorist Taken into Custody
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured, one seriously, when their patrol car collided with a vehicle being operated by a person suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive, in the Baldwin...
mynewsla.com
Boy, 16, Who Made Some Suicidal Statements, Goes Missing in Montebello
Authorities Saturday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Montebello. Jordan Ramirez, who was last seen at about 9 p.m. Friday, ran away from home and made some suicidal statements, the Montebello Police Department reported. Ramirez was described as a 5-feet-11-inch tall Latino boy weighing 160...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Arrested by LAPD SWAT Officers
A man who allegedly collided with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit with his pickup truck and tried to flee was in custody Saturday evening after his truck was blocked in by Bearcat armored vehicles. The crash was reported at 7:53 p.m. when a Metro officer put out a...
mynewsla.com
Three Crashes Take Place At Same Location In Santa Clarita
The wet weather appeared to be a factor in three crashes on rain-slick highways in an area of Santa Clarita, including one in which a box truck went over a guardrail and onto the wreckage of an earlier accident, authorities said Friday. The crashes happened near the interchange between the...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Injured at Two-Vehicle Crash in Westminster
A person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Westminster, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. to the area of McFadden Avenue and Magnolia Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
mynewsla.com
OC Firefighters Extinguish Roof Blaze in Laguna Woods
Some 60 Orange County firefighters put out a two-alarm blaze on the roof of a storage facility in Laguna Woods in 20 minutes Saturday. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 23500 block of Moulton Parkway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. People who called 911 reported...
mynewsla.com
Latest Storms Bring More Than An Inch of Rain to Parts of LA County
Porter Ranch received 1.57 inches of rain over the past five days according to reports from the National Weather Service. Northridge received .79 inches of rain, the Chatsworth Reservoir received .63 inches of rain, and Agoura Hills received .59 inches of rain. In Los Angeles County mountains, Warm Springs received...
mynewsla.com
CicLAvia Returns To South Los Angeles, Event Goes Smoothly
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles were closed to vehicles through 3 p.m. Sunday for the year’s final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encouraged residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of non- motorized transport. CicLAvia-South...
mynewsla.com
Residents in Woodland Hills Warned Before Coyote Bit Toddler
A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said Saturday. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 22400 block...
