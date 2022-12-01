Read full article on original website
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
Knox County sisters surpass goal twice on granting Christmas wishes
GALESBURG, Ill. — Christmas is around the corner as the month of December kicks off. This year, fewer children throughout the area will wake up without gifts under the tree. Thanks to two young girls in Knox County, some of their wishes are being granted. Big sister Baylie and...
Davenport Library Winter Wellness Event Is Free and Open to The Public!
On Monday, December 5th from 9am – 12pm at | Main, The Library will be partnering with Amerigroup, St. Anthony’s Parish, Community Health Care, Inc., Iowa Total Care and Scott County Health Department to host a Free Winter Wellness Event. Healthcare Visits, Flu Shots, COVID shots and boosters, confidential HIV/HCV testing, gift cards, winter coats and blankets, hygiene items and 75 laundry vouchers valued at $10 each (sponsored by Amerigroup) will be provided free of charge to attendees of the event.
Find Fun Illinois And Iowa Events In This Week’s FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
Hunters Feeding Illinois again this deer season
As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of the Hunters Feeding Illinois set up by the Illinois Department of...
“Black Nativity” Presented at Playcrafters in Moline
Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome back Creative Resources for the Langston Hughes musical, “Black Nativity.”. The musical retells the classic Nativity story with an all Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured Europe. It is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
Light Up The Park Hours Extended
Starting tonight, Saturday, December 3rd, The Light Up The Park drive thru light display in the Prophetstown State Park will be open until 8:00PM for the duration of the event. The display had originally closed at 7:00PM but due to demand the committee decided to add an hour to each...
Illinois Rental assistance available through SAL Community Services
Moline, Illinois—Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus...
Meet Santa and help homeless pets at Quad City Animal Welfare Center
Bring out your fabulous four-legged friends and capture some priceless holiday memories with good old St. Nick!. You’re invited to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic for Pet Photos with Santa. Santa’s Head Elf, Bernard, misplaced his camera at the North Pole, so bring your camera or phone for pictures as the Jolly Man in Red brings Christmas cheer to you and your pets. Pet photos are available for a suggested donation, and all proceeds benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center to help loving pets find a forever home and get the medical treatments they need.
Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions
The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
Davenport Community Schools Annual Holiday Concert Is TONIGHT!
The Davenport Community School District’s 70th Annual Holiday Concert, is TONIGHT! The concert is being held at the beautiful and historic Adler Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert features the Central, North, and West high school music department. It is FREE and OPEN to...
New Clinic Means Easy Access to Healthcare for Moline, Rock Island, and East Moline Students
The Rock Island County Health Department has opened a new clinic to ensure students have easy access to health services. The new School Health Link clinic is located inside Moline High School at 3602 Avenue of the Cities, Moline and is open to All Rock Island County Youth. “The hope...
Bettendorf Rotary Enters Final Days of Blanket Drive 2022
The Bettendorf Rotary is in their final 10 days of their second annual Blanket Drive for the homeless and less fortunate. To-date, they. have received over 2000 blankets with a goal of 3000. With the weather turning cold so early, blankets are needed more than ever. The public locations to...
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
