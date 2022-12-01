ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
The Associated Press

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
YAHOO!

45-year-old Lafayette man suspected of child molesting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette student told a school official around noon Tuesday that she was being molested, and the suspect was arrested within hours, according to police. Police arrested Gelacio Gonzales Chavez, 45, of the 1900 block of Vinton Street in Lafayette, on suspicion of Level 1 child molesting.
The Exponent

12/2/22 Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home

Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the 38 people who died of an overdose as of Oct. 1. By contacting family members named in those obituaries, The Exponent gathered three distinct and telling stories of addiction and overdoses, each demonstrating how prevalent yet indiscriminate the issue is in the Greater Lafayette community.
WIBC.com

Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
