Read full article on original website
Related
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
WNDU
Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, released a statement Thursday after receiving numerous media inquiries about the case and ongoing investigation. They described the statement as their “thoughts” about the investigation...
Sister of alleged victim of suspected serial killer speaks out about effort to identify remains
INDIANAPOLIS — The identity of a man found on the property of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister was linked to one bone. A single bone among thousands of remains discovered on a Westfield farm in the mid-1990s. Are investigators on the verge of connecting more of those dots?. "It's...
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
Judge says Delphi affidavit without gun and bullet evidence is ‘a lot more thin’
DELPHI, Ind. — The probable cause affidavit that lead to the arrest of Richard Allen in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German would be very thin without a key piece of evidence, according to a judge. According to the affidavit, investigators obtained a warrant to search Allen’s home and found a gun that […]
Gun expert and defense attorney break down new details in Delphi murder case
One of the largest areas of focus in the Delphi investigation is a single unspent bullet found near the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered.
YAHOO!
45-year-old Lafayette man suspected of child molesting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette student told a school official around noon Tuesday that she was being molested, and the suspect was arrested within hours, according to police. Police arrested Gelacio Gonzales Chavez, 45, of the 1900 block of Vinton Street in Lafayette, on suspicion of Level 1 child molesting.
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
12/2/22 Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home
Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the 38 people who died of an overdose as of Oct. 1. By contacting family members named in those obituaries, The Exponent gathered three distinct and telling stories of addiction and overdoses, each demonstrating how prevalent yet indiscriminate the issue is in the Greater Lafayette community.
Former Delphi investigator always thought more than one person could be involved
Former FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan oversaw the bureau's role in the Delphi case for nearly two years. He said investigators always thought that the crime could've been committed by more than one person.
Coroner Identifies 2 Killed in Wrong-Way Collision on I-65 Near Crown Point
The Lake County Coroner's office has identified the two people who were killed when a driver fleeing a minor crash caused a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said. The crash was reported at around noon Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248,...
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
Fox News
885K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2