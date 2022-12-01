Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the 38 people who died of an overdose as of Oct. 1. By contacting family members named in those obituaries, The Exponent gathered three distinct and telling stories of addiction and overdoses, each demonstrating how prevalent yet indiscriminate the issue is in the Greater Lafayette community.

