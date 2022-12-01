ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 22

jonathan hodges
3d ago

You Moscow Mitch are the same Guy , who with a bald face said We/He will let the next president pick the next Supreme Court Justice with 10 month left on Obama term , Yet you allow Trump with 35 days left to make his nomination. Who's credibility do we Trust.

Reply(5)
15
Joyce Holman
1d ago

mitch you have no power sit down abd shut up, everyone in your party has insulted you and your wife, get back at your own party.

Reply
3
Shirley Thibodeau
2d ago

This guy just proves how far left the democrat party has gone. It should frighten all Americans. Not just republicans!

Reply(5)
6
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
Fox News

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to introduce motion to delay GOP leadership elections

After several Republican senators urged Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to delay GOP leadership elections, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has said he will put forward a motion to do so on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, I will offer a motion to delay the Republican Senate leadership elections until AFTER the Georgia...
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
The Independent

Voices: In Arizona, it’s clear what turned voters against Kari Lake. Why won’t she accept it?

Pettiness is not pretty and does not play well in Arizona. Bashing our beloved Senator John McCain did not work for President Trump in the 2020 election, where he helped turn the state blue for the first time in decades. It’s challenging to understand why Republicans such as gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake thought it would be appealing in 2022.Lake, a seasoned television news anchor, followed the Trump playbook during her gubernatorial campaign. She referred to the 2020 presidential election as “a corrupt, stolen election” on multiple occasions. It didn’t go down well.Republican strategist Barrett Marson explained, “Kari Lake scolded...
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
Fox News

Fox News

885K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy