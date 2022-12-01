Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut mom saves young daughter from rabid raccoon attack, tosses animal into yard
A Connecticut mom rushed to her daughter's aid after she was bitten by a rabid raccoon outside their front door.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
George Clooney says twins 'don't really care' he's a star at Kennedy Center Honors with wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney admitted their twins may "someday" believe dad is a star as they walked Kennedy Center Honors red carpet in Washington.
'The View' hosts mock Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary: 'Do we really care?'
Several co-hosts of ABC's "The View" mocked the new Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, claiming they don't really care.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Florida man busted after trying to steal from Walmart filled with cops: 'Bad idea, Brad'
A Florida man referred to as "Brad" was arrested after police say he tried to steal items from a Walmart where 40 deputies were holding an event.
California man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police
A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer. The man had an arrest warrant for committing a similar crime in July.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Newt Gingrich issues wake-up call to Republicans: 'Quit underestimating President Biden'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., recently wrote that winning provides "clarity," and by the metrics that matter, President Biden is winning and Republicans are losing.
Wisconsin boy, 10, charged as adult in alleged killing of mom over Amazon purchase
A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his mother because she wouldn't buy him a VR headset.
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' criticism of media not asking him about old desegregation protest photo
Two days after LeBron James criticized the media for not asking him about the Jerry Jones protest photo, the Cowboys owner responded by praising the NBA superstar.
Georgia fugitive arrested after replying to sheriff's department 'most wanted' Facebook post: 'How about me'
A man wanted for probation violations was arrested in Georgia after he commented on a Rockdale County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.
Dr. Phil guest describes feeling ‘floored,’ like ‘ground was opening up’ upon hearing husband would vote Trump
A marriage between a Democrat and a Republican was put under so much stress from the 2020 election that they resorted on writing letters to sort out their differences.
California reparations proposal could mean $223K per person in payments for Black residents
Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Reparations Task Force is claiming that Black state residents who qualify may be entitled to over $200,000 in payouts over historic discrimination.
Curt Schilling's absence from Cooperstown stuns baseball fans
Curt Schilling showed up on the biggest stages of baseball and performed well but on Sunday he was left out of the Baseball Hall of Fame once again.
Musk’s revelations on Twitter censoring Hunter Biden laptop story prompt liberal rage: ‘Hack stuff'
Liberals on Twitter tripped over themselves to discredit the revelations about the inner workings of Twitter's decision to stifle the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Idaho murders: Former first floor tenant of Moscow home says he couldn't hear activity from other floors
A former tenant of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered on Nov. 13 says he couldn't hear activity from other floors when he lived on the first floor.
Fox News
885K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0