Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
George Clooney says twins 'don't really care' he's a star at Kennedy Center Honors with wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney admitted their twins may "someday" believe dad is a star as they walked Kennedy Center Honors red carpet in Washington.
Amy Grant talks 'healing journey' after head injury from bike accident: 'I forgot lyrics to songs I wrote'
Amy Grant admitted she was "nervous" to sing again and credited husband Vince Gill with helping her heal as she received Kennedy Center honor in Washington, D.C.
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Lakers' Anthony Davis drops 55 points vs Wizards, enters elite company with stat line
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis packed on 55 points in the team's 130-119 victory over the Washington Wizards. Davis had 31 points in the first half.
