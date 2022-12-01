Lifelong Mercer County Resident Charles ‘CJ’ Kelly Dies Unexpectedly At 32

Lifelong Mercer County resident Charles John “CJ” Kelly died unexpectedly at Capital Health Regional Medical Center – Fuld in Trenton on Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 32. Photo Credit: Facebook/CJ Kelly

Lifelong Mercer County resident Charles John “CJ” Kelly died unexpectedly at Capital Health Regional Medical Center – Fuld in Trenton on Saturday, Nov. 26. He was 32.

Born in Trenton, CJ had lived in the Mercer County area his entire life, residing in Lawrenceville at the time of his passing, his obituary says.

CJ attended Trenton Public Schools before graduating from Hamilton High West with the Class of 2009.

He loved to indulge in different fantasy worlds, especially Harry Potter and Disney movies. He also liked American Horror Story and Christmas tales.

CJ will forever be remembered for his kind heart, gentle soul, and ability to spread joy and laughter everywhere he went.

CJ is survived by his loving parents, Charles R. and Michele L. Bielamowicz Kelly; his brother, Christopher M. Kelly, and his fiancé Jennifer I. Rivera; five aunts; five uncles; 11 cousins; and several close friends who will always cherish his memory.

CJ’s funeral will be held at the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, in Hamilton on Monday, Dec. 5.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.