Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
New Jersey Community Capital receives $1M investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank
New Jersey Community Capital, the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution, on Friday announced it received a $1 million investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank to support socially driven investments in New Jersey communities of opportunity. This investment, NJCC’s first ever from 1st Colonial Community Bank,...
roi-nj.com
Friedlander returns to state chamber, will serve as SVP for communications
Kevin Friedlander has been named senior vice president, communications, of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced. For Friedlander, who began in the role last week, it’s a return to an organization he knows well, as he previously worked at the chamber from 1996-2010. Friedlander has spent the past 13 years working as a senior regional communications manager for Wells Fargo.
roi-nj.com
Lagos, DeAngelo elevated to deputy chief of staff positions in Murphy administration
Stephanie Lagos and Michelle DeAngelo have been elevated to deputy chief of staff roles in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, and Edwin Torres was promoted to digital director, it was announced Friday. Lagos, who has served as chief of staff to first lady Tammy Murphy since November 2017, now also...
roi-nj.com
It takes a village: Wells Fargo backs JA’s BizTown project, which helps kids learn ins and outs of hometown economics
The 12-week classroom program created by Junior Achievement of New Jersey is a strong start. It teaches tens of thousands of 5th-graders around New Jersey the basics of business finance. The learning, however, comes alive when those students make an all-day visit to BizTown, JA’s 8,000-square-foot simulation of a town...
roi-nj.com
Sciortino named senior adviser for strategic communications in Governor’s Office
Jennifer Sciortino will join the Governor’s Office as senior adviser for strategic communications, effective Monday, the office announced Friday. Sciortino, who has served as director of communications at the Department of the Treasury since the start of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration in January 2018, will report to acting Communications Director Alexandra Altman.
roi-nj.com
At Hispanic Chamber gala, it’s all about harnessing the power of ‘Familia’
Alejandro Ferrer was gracious when talking about his journey from aspiring chef in Venezuela to successful business owner in New Jersey. While he put in all the work and overcame all of the obstacles that only an immigrant entrepreneur truly can understand, Ferrer was quick to acknowledge the many others who helped him along the way.
roi-nj.com
Velez, Diaz honored as trailblazers by Hispanic Chamber
Jen Velez, executive vice president, health and network solutions, at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, has a resume of accomplishments that are as long as her current title. As a longtime health care executive and the longest-serving human services commissioner in state history, Velez was an ideal...
Comments / 1