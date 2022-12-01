Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
William Paterson’s Small Business Development Center names new regional director
The Small Business Development Center at William Paterson University in Wayne said Friday that Erike Mayo has been named its new regional director. The center, based in Paterson, serves business owners and entrepreneurs throughout Passaic County. Mayo, an entrepreneurship expert and consultant with nearly two decades of experience, will be responsible for the overall small business development in Passaic County. Those duties include client services development, database management, monitoring and reporting; overseeing client services program delivery in the form of one-on-one counseling, training, marketing and outreach; fundraising to meet the center’s funding goals; organizing and supervising center staff and activities; developing strong external stakeholder relationships; and working to advance the comprehensive vision, mission and strategic objectives of the university and the Cotsakos College of Business.
roi-nj.com
CentralReach was thrilled to return to Bell Works — and into a newly renovated workplace of the future
Chris Sullens, the CEO of CentralReach, can easily scale down the numbers. The company, which produces software that assists those who help people on the autism spectrum, has approximately 400 employees nationwide, half of which always will be remote. The other 200 or so will work out of company offices...
roi-nj.com
At Hispanic Chamber gala, it’s all about harnessing the power of ‘Familia’
Alejandro Ferrer was gracious when talking about his journey from aspiring chef in Venezuela to successful business owner in New Jersey. While he put in all the work and overcame all of the obstacles that only an immigrant entrepreneur truly can understand, Ferrer was quick to acknowledge the many others who helped him along the way.
roi-nj.com
At N.J. Pride Chamber gala, a celebration of success — and road map for future
For the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce, the biggest challenge at its first-ever end-of-the-year gala may have been deciding which number it wanted to promote the most. 160: It’s the percentage increase in membership in the organization, a total that could approach 300 members by the end of 2022;
roi-nj.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of Newark industrial building for $6M
Marcus & Millichap said it recently brokered the sale of a 31,429-square-foot industrial property in Newark for $6 million. Jed Matricaria and Scott Geller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s New Jersey office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Setz Katz of Legacy Commercial Realty LLC secured and represented the purchaser.
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
roi-nj.com
Newark’s New Community Corp. selects former United Way COO as new CEO
Newark’s New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, on Wednesday said it appointed Simone Gagneron as its CEO, effective Thursday. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New Jersey, where...
Here’s how one Realtor says St. John’s Univ. Staten Island campus can be developed responsibly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island officials are determined to keep the St. John’s University (St. John’s) Grymes Hill campus out of the hands of residential developers, but one real estate expert says the key is to have a “responsible development plan” that strikes a happy medium between profitability and serving the community.
roi-nj.com
Veris trades Hyatt Regency Jersey City to Taconic, HEI
Affiliates of Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Veris Residential Inc. traded the Hyatt Regency Jersey City to Taconic Capital Advisors L.P. and HEI Hotels & Resorts, according to a public announcement last week. The property is a full-service, 351-key hotel located adjacent to Exchange Place, situated on a pier extending over...
rew-online.com
Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million
CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
unionnewsdaily.com
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
News 12
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Four New Jersey Towns Make 2023 Best College Towns List
Four New Jersey college towns have been named among the best in America for 2023 according to Wallet Hub. Although the Garden State didn’t break the top 10, we came in at No. 11, No. 234, No. 248, and No. 391 out of 415 college and universities towns and cities nationwide.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
roi-nj.com
East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased
There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
New Jersey Globe
Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham
A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
