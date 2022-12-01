Read full article on original website
WITN
An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
neusenews.com
Event: A Queen Street Christmas
Queen Street United Methodist Church welcomes you to the 21st annual “A Queen Street Christmas” on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m. This concert of traditional Christmas carols features the Queen Street Chancel Choir, soloists, and orchestra. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. each evening, and there is no admission charge.
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
Greenville parade rings in the holiday season
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
neusenews.com
WATCH: Kinston's Christmas Parade
Watch the entire Kinston Christmas Parade from Saturday, December 3, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey Toyota,...
WITN
Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year the Greenville Parade experienced a few rain showers, but that didn’t stop the community from coming to watch. The theme of the parade was “Frozen in Christmas.” About 75 floats were judged as they rolled down Evans Street for a first, second, and third-place winner. Kids could be seen running out to grab candy that was passed out and attendees waved as floats passed by.
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Family Support...
WITN
One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas parade and a Christmas market. On the first Saturday in December, the city of Washington holds its Christmas parade. For the last four years, the Harbor District Market has put on a Christmas market in hopes of adding to the holiday atmosphere.
WNCT
Local pharmacy feels the impacts of Amoxicillin and Adderall shortages
If you’ve visited the pharmacy lately, you might have noticed a shortage of some commonly used medicine. Local pharmacy feels the impacts of Amoxicillin and …. If you’ve visited the pharmacy lately, you might have noticed a shortage of some commonly used medicine. Greenville Gives: Uptown’s charity, vendor...
WITN
Operation Santa Claus reaches record goal donations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us know how special Christmas morning is for kids, and Greenville Fire/Rescue is partnering with the Salvation Army and Inner Banks Media to help keep it that way. Friday they set up at Great Harvest Bread Company in Greenville, collecting toys or donations of...
New Bern looks back at devastating fire 100 years later, several events planned
A large partnership of local organizations have joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help people learn and remember.
WITN
Toys for Tots wraps up another successful year at WITN
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Celebrating the gift-giving season was even sweeter this year at WITN as we watched your donations fill a 26-foot box truck with toys through our Toys for Tots drive. From bikes, scooters and electronics to vintage Barbie Dolls dating back almost 30 years, your new, unwrapped toys...
WITN
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
WNCT
Cavietta Quarter Horse & Cattle Company teaches horsemanship and ranch lifestyle
Gracie and Pedro Torres were looking for the perfect spot to plant a growing cattle business. They landed in Elm City, NC in 2017 and have since encouraged the community to engage in the cowboy way of life through events on their ranch. Cavietta Quarter Horse & Cattle Company teaches...
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
neusenews.com
Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton
Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
How one kid is spreading Christmas cheer to veterans this year
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One young boy from the coast is intent on spreading the love this Christmas to veterans. Tucker Rose is collecting Christmas cards for veterans at the Kinston Veterans Administration hospital for December 25. This is his third year doing this Christmas card drive. He has collected over a thousand cards to […]
Military spouses, children receive free Christmas care packages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 800 military spouses and children received free Christmas care packages on Friday. Some of the goodies provided by Support Military Families were books and toys. Those involved say it’s another way to show support for our military families. “We never had this opportunity when I was in the service […]
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Local virtuosos will perform at First Baptist Church
A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.
