New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
Chicken Alley spreads its wings
Chicken Alley, the popular thrift store operated by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services in Vineyard Haven, will have additional space for its operations after the new year. “The team is very excited to be leasing a portion of the adjacent building for donation processing. This space is currently undergoing some small renovations to make it more efficient for our staff and volunteers to process donations,” Martha’s Vineyard Community Services spokesperson Rebecca Pierce said. “We hope to begin accepting donations in the new space in January.”
$300k bail set for second robbery defendant
Two suspects in the armed Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch in Tisbury will face federal charges as new details emerged indicating they attempted to burn clothing and bury guns at a West Tisbury farm, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office. For the first time, law enforcement officials said that $39,100 was taken in the heist.
The COVID vaccine bus to return
Tisbury health agent Maura Valley notified The Times that the vaccination bus will return to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) “due to high demand for COVID boosters.” The bus clinic will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 am to 5 pm. COVID vaccines are offered to adults and children ages six months and up. Booster shots will be offered to those five years and up .
