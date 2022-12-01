Chicken Alley, the popular thrift store operated by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services in Vineyard Haven, will have additional space for its operations after the new year. “The team is very excited to be leasing a portion of the adjacent building for donation processing. This space is currently undergoing some small renovations to make it more efficient for our staff and volunteers to process donations,” Martha’s Vineyard Community Services spokesperson Rebecca Pierce said. “We hope to begin accepting donations in the new space in January.”

2 HOURS AGO