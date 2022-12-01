ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAZ

Man hit, killed by train identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
WKYT 27

Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
Wave 3

KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are on the lookout for a man they say murdered another man Friday afternoon. Laurel County deputies are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith from East Bernstadt. Deputies say an argument between Smith and another man led to...
WHAS 11

KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
wymt.com

Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
thebig1063.com

Bell County Sheriff's Department nets five arrests for drug trafficking

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy Baker of Newtown, 3 counts - Trafficking Meth <...
lakercountry.com

Russell County sees significant improvement in youth detention

New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Russell County in the number of incarcerated youth. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Russell County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 17.4 per 1,000 children ages 10-17 in the years 2014-2016, to 4 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
wymt.com

Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
q95fm.net

Fire Crews Investigating Cause of Harlan Fire

Firefighters in Harlan are investigating a fire that occurred Wednesday on South Main Street. The fire broke out near the Cash Saver grocery store a little before 12:30 pm. The fire crews attempted to get inside of the building during the incident, in order to put out the flames. Firefighter had to leave the building due to structural damage that could’ve caused the roof to collapse.
WBKO

UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
wymt.com

Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
wymt.com

Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
WJHL

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
wcyb.com

UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Chloe Hudson has been found safe. The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Chloe Hudson was last seen in Pound on November 22. She is 5-foot-10 and has black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information...

