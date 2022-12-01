Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
WKYT 27
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office looking for murder suspect
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are on the lookout for a man they say murdered another man Friday afternoon. Laurel County deputies are searching for 56-year-old Bailey Smith from East Bernstadt. Deputies say an argument between Smith and another man led to...
WHAS 11
KSP: Teen arrested after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Hodgenville
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A teen was arrested in Larue County after allegedly shooting and killing another teen early Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says they were contacted by Hodgenville Police Department requesting help with an assault investigation near E. Forest Ave in Hodgenville. Officers say that a 17-year-old...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
thebig1063.com
Bell County Sheriff's Department nets five arrests for drug trafficking
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy Baker of Newtown, 3 counts - Trafficking Meth <...
London man, 56, arrested after death of older brother, suspected murder weapon recovered
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged murder that occurred on Friday.
WKYT 27
Ky. police chief says department has received ‘tremendous’ support in wake of officer’s death
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month since a southern Kentucky police officer was killed. October 30 was a tragic day for the City of London Police Department. Officer Logan Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Chief Travis Dotson...
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
lakercountry.com
Russell County sees significant improvement in youth detention
New data released by Kentucky Youth Advocates shows a significant improvement in Russell County in the number of incarcerated youth. According to the Kentucky Kids Count Report, the rate of Russell County youth incarcerated in the juvenile detention system dropped from 17.4 per 1,000 children ages 10-17 in the years 2014-2016, to 4 per 1,000 in the years 2019-2021.
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
q95fm.net
Fire Crews Investigating Cause of Harlan Fire
Firefighters in Harlan are investigating a fire that occurred Wednesday on South Main Street. The fire broke out near the Cash Saver grocery store a little before 12:30 pm. The fire crews attempted to get inside of the building during the incident, in order to put out the flames. Firefighter had to leave the building due to structural damage that could’ve caused the roof to collapse.
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
wymt.com
Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
Johnson City Press
Man accused in head-on crash with THP cruiser previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide
ELIZABETHTON — A man who pleaded guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend. A preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges...
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
wcyb.com
UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Chloe Hudson has been found safe. The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Chloe Hudson was last seen in Pound on November 22. She is 5-foot-10 and has black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information...
