Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Bigwigs to Buy on the Dip for Gains in 2023
Just four weeks of trading are left to complete a terrible 2022, in which the technology sector has suffered the most. The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, has suffered since the beginning of this year as most market participants were extremely concerned about the sector’s overvaluation in the last two years.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th
BBW - Free Report) : This company which is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
Zacks.com
5 ETF Picks for December
Wall Street witnessed a winning phase in November. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December, thanks to a slight decline in inflation, renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook, occasionally weighed on sentiments.
Zacks.com
Thermo Fisher (TMO) End Markets Grow Strong, Margin Woe Stays
TMO - Free Report) , with several takeovers including the colossal $17.4-billion acquisition of PPD, is expanding its inorganic growth profile. The company’s strong focus on the emerging market is also encouraging. Yet, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions continue to weigh heavily on Thermo Fisher's stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 2nd
HTZ - Free Report) is a vehicle rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 60 days. MCO - Free Report) is an integrated risk assessment firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Yum China (YUMC) Stock Up 16% in 3 Months: More Room to Run?
YUMC - Free Report) shares have done well in the past three months. In the same time frame, the stock has surged 15.7%, compared with the industry’s increase of 10.3%. The company is benefiting from unit expansion, menu innovation, robust loyalty program and digitalization. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)...
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy for December
After the first back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, Wall Street is expected to continue its strong trend to end the month. A solid historical performance, Santa Claus Rally, a less-hawkish Federal Reserve and encouraging inflation data could unleash a mega-rally in December, which has proved to be a strong month for the stock market over the past 70 years (read: Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed in November).
Zacks.com
3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
FCX - Free Report) , Southern Copper Corporation (. FQVLF - Free Report) . These are poised to gain from their endeavors to build reserves and control costs while investing in technology and improving production efficiency. About the Industry. The Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry comprises companies that produce...
Zacks.com
Housing Prices Likely to Have Slow Fall in 2023
The U.S. housing market is clearly slowing down. The Census Bureau’s statistics show that building starts dropped around 11% between Jan 2021 and Oct 2022 and dropped 6% in the twelve months to October. New home sales are down over 30% from the beginning of 2021 and down 6%...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Last week was eventful for the global market as it kicked off with Cyber Monday. After record online sales on Black Friday, Cyber Monday has probably become the heaviest online spending day ever. This is especially true as shoppers spent a record $11.3 billion on online shopping, up 5.8% year over year, according to Adobe (read: 5 ETFs to Splurge on Cyber Monday Record Sales).
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets Give Back Some of Friday's Rally
It’s very early in a new trading week, but this is no way to sustain a holiday-season stock-market rally. Last week, we saw indices all moving higher — from +0.67% on the Dow to +1.72% on the S&P 500 and +2.43% on the Nasdaq. But this morning, market participants are in a giving mood: the Dow -250 points, the S&P -30 and the Nasdaq -75 points at this hour.
Zacks.com
China ETF Outperformers of Last Week
KWEB - Free Report) , Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (. PGJ - Free Report) , Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (. CHIQ - Free Report) , KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (. KTEC - Free Report) , and Invesco China Technology ETF (. CQQQ - Free...
Zacks.com
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
ENPH - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NEM - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this gold and copper miner have returned...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing First Community (FCCO) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
Marijuana Sales Are Soaring and the Sky's the Limit
The legal marijuana market has transformed from a tiny niche in only a few states 10 years ago, into a booming, multibillion-dollar business that spans over nearly half the country. U.S. marijuana sales soared from just $3 billion in 2015, all the way to $33 billion in 2022, with the legal marijuana industry set to grow another 60% over the next few years.¹
Zacks.com
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down
CBRL - Free Report) delivered mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 28, 2022) results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped...
Comments / 0