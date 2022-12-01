ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Teenager accused of rape after investigation

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0jU61eIN00

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — NYSP and Monroe police arrested Jon Pelcin, 19 of Monroe on November 29. Pelcin was arrested after an investigation where he was allegedly involved in sexual assaults.

On September 2, police began an investigation into the sexual assaults of a minor that had occurred over several years. On November 18, New York State Police Monroe barracks began to assist with the investigation that revealed the incidents occurred in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and New Jersey.

Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft

Charges

  • First degree rape
  • Second degree unlawful imprisonment
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, Pelcin was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and was remanded to Orange County Jail instead of $15,000 cash bail and a $45,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
NEWS10 ABC

IRC releases draft of Assembly Redistricting Map

- The States Independent Redistricting Commission has released the drafted Assembly redistricting lines, but some are saying the states process to draw those maps is doomed to fail. Earlier this year, the Independent Redistricting Commission couldn’t come up with a consensus on Assembly maps, so it was left up to the Legislature. Soon after, the Court struck down the maps because the proper procedure wasn’t followed.
NEWS10 ABC

Stringer honored, No. 4 Ohio State women beat Rutgers 82-70

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — With Rutgers making a run at No. 4 Ohio State, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Taylor Mikesell wouldn’t let the Buckeyes lose. Mikulasikova scored a career-high 31 points and Taylor Mikesell added 30 to help the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 82-70 on Sunday, a day that the Scarlet Knights honored former coach C. Vivian Stringer.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy