Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Now Includes Nat Geo Dinosaur Book Instead of Third Side With Kids’ Meals

Read full article on original website
Related
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Newest Theme Park Snack Has Fans Asking ‘Why?’
What’s your favorite Disney snack? The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most iconic theme park snacks in the country (and perhaps even around the world), with so many fan-favorites like churros, DOLE Whips, turkey legs, and Mickey pretzels, just to name a few. Disney...
WDW News Today
Soarin’ Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure
As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time. From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California. You’ve flown...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Disney confirms Splash Mountain closing date ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ re-imagining
Disney has confirmed that Splash Mountain will close at Disney World in January.
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World
Can’t choose between the Jedi and the Sith? Well, you don’t have to with this new “Star Wars” lightsaber Mickey ear headband, featuring both a blue and a laser sword. The ears and headband are covered in black pleather. One ear has a blue edge, while...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Closing Date Revealed at Walt Disney World, Reedy Creek Repeal Could Be Reversed, ‘Fantasmic!’ Dining Package Reviews, & More: Daily Recap (12/2/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 2, 2022.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Groom-to-Be Used Flashcards to Convince His Adult Brother He Can't Bring His "Miracle Baby" to Wedding
There are a lot of benefits to having a child-free wedding. Sure, many view weddings as a family event. However, kids at weddings can cause a lot of disruptions. No wonder child-free weddings are gaining in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
disneybymark.com
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
Comments / 0