2 NEWS set to host 44th annual URS Telethon

By Peter Curi
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Rehabilitation Services will be holding their 44th Annual Telethon on Sunday right here on WDTN-TV 2 NEWS.

The live broadcast will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

All funds will support the United Rehabilitation Services in its mission to help disabled children and adults through occupational and physical therapies, special education programs and job training.

Things to do in Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec. 1-4

The telethon will feature interviews with client families, staff, and supporters.

To support URS, you can make a donation online here , text “URS” to 24365, or call in during the show at 937-293-0200.

For more information, click here .

The full LIVE event will be streamed in the video player above.

