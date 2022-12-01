Read full article on original website
Providence overpowers in-state rival Rhode Island
A 19-4 run to end the first half helped Providence cruise past host Rhode Island 88-74 in Saturday’s 132nd all-time
2x Olympic medalist hosts ice-skating show in Providence
Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan hosted an ice-skating show at The Providence Rink on Sunday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Brown Upsets Bryant in Smithfield for Statement Rivalry Win
The Brown men’s basketball team came away with a 72-60 victory over Bryant Friday night at the Chace Athletic Center. The Bears, who led by 20 at halftime, never trailed a Bulldog team that recently took down the ACC’s Syracuse. “You knew Bryant was going to make a...
ABC6.com
Dartmouth High School granted $10k to teach students how to code
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth High School was chosen along with 101 other schools to be awarded a $10,000 to go towards teaching students to code. The CS Leader grant was gifted to the school by Code.org. The purpose of the grant is to give more students access to...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
PC bullies URI, grabs first win in Kingston since ’15
KINGSTON (WPRI) – College basketball in the Ocean State is in the national spotlight. It’s the annual matchup between Providence College and the University of Rhode Island. For the first time on here on WPRI.com we’re going to have a Live Blog running during the game. Observations, thoughts and more will be updated as the […]
Turnto10.com
Southern New England fans react to U.S. World Cup loss
That was Matthew Puglise's first reaction after today's match against the Netherlands. "This game was the United States' for the taking. It was a winnable game from the beginning," said Puglise. Puglise serves as Vice President of the American Outlaws Providence. The Providence chapter brings together soccer fans across Rhode...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EGHS Wall of Honor Names Class of 2023
Above: The EGHS Wall of Honor Class of 2022, from left, Arthur Vallely, Mason Rhodes, Jason Iannuccilli, and James Bowen. The five are Jeff Santos, Roderick Moore, Rick Walsh, Charlotte Dumas and Alan Clarke. Submitted. The 2023 honorees include two graduates of the EGHS Class of 1982 (one who’s traveled...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
whatsupnewp.com
Narragansett Indian Tribe member shares the myths surrounding Thanksgiving as part of NUWC’s National American Indian Heritage Month celebration
NEWPORT, R.I. – Last year Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a member of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, came to the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport to share the traditions and lifestyle of Indigenous Southern New England. This year, LaRose spoke to the cultural “myths” surrounding Thanksgiving and the skewed perception of the national holiday’s history.
3 local parishes to merge at end of December
The merger formally unites Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.
GoLocalProv
Day Trading Losses Fueled RI Man’s Embezzlement of Millions From School for Disadvantaged
Nathan Kaufman embezzled more than $3 million dollars from a school for innercity children, according to the Rhode Island State Police. Now, details are emerging that Kaufman used the money to cover his day-trading losses in the stock market. His arrest took place in September. Of the more than $3...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Tom Joyce Loved Family, Football, EGPD & Looking Marine Sharp
Above: Tom and Janet Joyce at the Memorial Day Parade in 2014. Tom Joyce made it his mission to bring coffee to his wife every day during her many years as teacher and director of the Barbara Tufts Co-op Nursery. He was devoted to Janet, which meant building his life away from his beloved Pittsburgh so he could be with the girl from East Greenwich who he met while stationed at Quonset with the Marines in the early 1960s.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects in catalytic converter thefts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts accused of thousands in damages
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
whatsupnewp.com
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
