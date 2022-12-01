Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide. Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.
KELOLAND TV
3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
KELOLAND TV
Putting the hammer down on construction site thieves
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — This week’s arrest of a suspect in a Sioux Falls construction theft underscores the importance of security at building sites. Police say Jerry Hood may be tied to at least 16 construction site thefts. You could say thieves are a built-in hazard of the...
amazingmadison.com
Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities
Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
KELOLAND TV
Two arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties. Early last month, Brookings police say officers were investigating home and vehicle burglaries when they noticed similar incidents had happened in Brandon and Elk Point. On Nov. 22, the...
drgnews.com
Eagle Butte woman indicted for Larceny
A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge a 35 year old Eagle Butte woman with Larceny. Sophie Little Wounded, also known as Sophie Dupris, pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between October 8, 2022, and October 19, 2022, Little Wounded unlawfully took and carried...
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
KELOLAND TV
Distracted driving is a hard habit to break in SD
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
Update on crash involving garbage truck in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning new details about a crash involving a garbage truck along an icy street in Sioux Falls. The incident started when the garbage truck slid down a hill and hit a pole. The power line then hit a house and started a small fire on the roof.
ktwb.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Employee of the Year
On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
dakotanewsnow.com
Get your gift wrapped, and help a great cause
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Gift Wrap Booth opened Friday in the Empire Mall. It’s a huge fundraiser for the Childen’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. Staci Kropuenske joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Scam Alert: Postcard targets recent mortgage consumers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you bought a home or taken out a loan recently? You could be a prime target for scammers who are posing as mortgage lenders in KELOLAND. “I have received a card and then a letter that appears to come from my mortgage holder, LEVO Credit Union,” Sioux Falls homeowner Danette Nordquist said.
mprnews.org
Feds allege 11 more teens on payroll of slaughterhouse cleaning contractor
The U.S. Labor Department said Wednesday that investigators have found 11 additional minors hired to work overnight to clean slaughterhouses. The latest court filings bring the total number of teens alleged to have been employed by Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, to 42, “a number which will likely only grow,” government attorneys wrote.
kiwaradio.com
Incident Provides Reminder Of Stranger Danger
Sheldon, Iowa — Here’s a reminder for parents. Remind your kids not to talk to strangers and if a stranger tries to talk to them, tell them to tell an adult right away. As far as we know, nothing bad happened, but we are told by Sheldon Police that they had a report of someone in a red car pulling up and talking to a 9-year-old while she played in her yard in Sheldon. The car drove away and police were unable to locate it or its driver.
Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
Officials have identified a woman who was killed after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
nwestiowa.com
Two men arrested for assaulting neighbor
ROCK VALLEY—Two Rock Valley men were arrested about 3:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of 41-year-old Juan Gomez Ruiz and 26-year-old Edin Joel Benitez stemmed from a night of drinking at their residence at 909 Main St. Lot 1, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
