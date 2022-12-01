Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Deadline approaching for Salvation Army holiday assistance
PEORIA, Ill. — There’s still time to sign up for the Salvation Army’s holiday assistance program. The last day for in-person sign-ups for toys, red stockings and food baskets in Peoria is this Wednesday (December 7). Officials say if you’re going to sign up, you’ll need to...
25newsnow.com
Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday structure fire under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that caused roughly $80,000 of damages to a commercial building Sunday evening remains under investigation, according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the...
1470 WMBD
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
25newsnow.com
Toys for Tots in Pekin brings gifts to families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Just a few weeks left until Christmas and volunteers are working hard to make sure families have something under the tree this year. In Pekin, the Marine Corps League Women’s Association has worked to do just that for over 20 years. Several years ago,...
25newsnow.com
Gift wrapping blitz helping close to 1,000 kids receive gifts on Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Close to 1,000 kids will soon be able to say they received a Christmas gift thanks to FamilyCore in Peoria. Volunteers and employees at FamilyCore were busy avoiding paper cuts as they worked to wrap all the gifts. The gifts will mainly go to the...
Farmer City offers lifeguard training for public pool
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — To seek more lifeguards for its public pool this year, the City of Farmer City offers a group training class to local candidates. The city will hold the class at the Clinton YMCA over Christmas break. City officials said they will also distribute it at Blue Ridge High School. The city-funded […]
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe on the roads this holiday season
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ahead of the holiday season, police say to be safe on the roads. Since Tuesday, there have been five fatal crashes in Central Illinois, including three on Wednesday. One near the Peoria Civic Center involved a pedestrian. The rest were spread across Peoria, rural Tazewell County and the Twin Cities.
wcbu.org
Peoria store brings back a unique piece of local holiday nostalgia
An iconic piece of central Illinois holiday history that seemed lost forever is once again on display in Peoria. Urban Artifacts, the vintage souvenir and antique shop on Sheridan Road, has one of the old Bergner's Talking Christmas Trees set up for viewing. Jon Walker, who co-owns Urban Artifacts with...
25newsnow.com
Santa delivers gifts to local senior citizens
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Homebound Senior Citizens are getting some holiday cheer, delivered right to their doorstep. Peoria’s Neighborhood House partnered Sunday with AARP and UFS to deliver gift bags to those who wouldn’t normally get visitors on the weekends. Many of the seniors receiving a bag are part of the ‘Meals On Wheels’ program or clients of Neighborhood House. Around 1,000 people will get a gift basket with useful household items like back scratchers, calendars, and more.
25newsnow.com
Veterans treated to breakfast thanks to Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday veterans from all over were able to enjoy a warm, pancake breakfast thanks to representative Jehan Gordon-Booth. We spoke with one World War II era Veteran, 96-year-old Dail Martin who shared how he and all four of his brothers all decided to join the Navy when they were old enough.
wznd.com
Once Upon a Holiday In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill – Businesses in downtown Bloomington came together once again to celebrate the once a month First Friday event. As the sun set on December 2nd, businesses in Bloomington lit their trees and put on costumes to celebrate this month’s theme of “Once Upon a Holiday”.
1470 WMBD
Suspected bedbug infestation at Rivian Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. — Measures are reportedly being taken to mitigate an infestation of bedbugs inside the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Normal, Illinois. The insects were spotted on several forklifts in an isolated area of the facility. 25 News reports that the electric car maker has engaged a professional...
25newsnow.com
Annual craft show displays talent of local artist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
Fundraiser this weekend to help children at local hospital receive presents this Christmas
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant is hosting a kid-friendly fundraiser that will help patients at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria receive presents this Christmas. The fundraiser is happening Saturday, December 3 at Country Club BBQ in West Peoria. It will benefit Santa Bill’s Hospital Helpers Christmas Fund. For 26 years, […]
25newsnow.com
Toy giveaway held in memory of local Facebook Group Admin
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Normal, a separate toy giveaway is more personal. A local Facebook Group is hosting it’s 2nd annual giveaway. This year it was named ‘Candace’s Angels’ honoring late group administrator Candace Swenson who died last month of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
wcbu.org
A Peoria couple is transforming a 77-passenger school bus into their tiny dream home
A Peoria couple is looking to hit the road soon…in their 77-passenger school bus that has been renovated to serve as their tiny home on wheels. Rachel and Levi Plouse have been working to renovate the 2001 Freightliner FS-65 school bus, now named Bustav, since March of 2021. They’re originally from Colorado.
