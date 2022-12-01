PEORIA (25 News Now) - Homebound Senior Citizens are getting some holiday cheer, delivered right to their doorstep. Peoria’s Neighborhood House partnered Sunday with AARP and UFS to deliver gift bags to those who wouldn’t normally get visitors on the weekends. Many of the seniors receiving a bag are part of the ‘Meals On Wheels’ program or clients of Neighborhood House. Around 1,000 people will get a gift basket with useful household items like back scratchers, calendars, and more.

22 HOURS AGO