New development firm proposes plan to redevelop Imperial Char House site, Imperial Historic District

By Hunter Marrow
 4 days ago
White Oak Bayou flood mitigation efforts to resume in January

An effort to improve channel conveyance on a 15-mile stretch of White Oak Bayou will resume in early 2023. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Officials with the Harris County Flood Control District announced Dec. 2 work will soon resume on a project designed to improve channel conveyance on a 15-mile stretch of White Oak Bayou.
Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations

The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
Tennis complex renovation completed at Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center

Renovations included a new welcome desk, upgraded restrooms, personal lockers, a custom pro shop and a new lounging area. (Courtesy Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center) Renovations have been completed at the tennis center within the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, according to a Dec. 2 update from ERJCC officials. Renovations included a new welcome desk, upgraded restrooms, personal lockers, a custom pro shop and a new lounging area.
Humble City Council green lights Harmony Cove development

Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway and Old Humble Road, the community will feature 412 single-family homes starting at $300,000. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Humble City Council approved plans for Harmony Cove—a new neighborhood by Saratoga Homes—on Oct. 27. Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway...
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Firm Moving Headquarters

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
Harris County operating with slimmer budgets for law enforcement, flood control, hospital district after tax rate standoff

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey are pictured at the Nov. 15 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Headed into 2023, the new 4-1 Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court will conduct county operations with a tighter budget than initially proposed after the two current Republican commissioners sat out tax rate votes, forcing the county to adopt four no-new-revenue tax rates.
Scooter’s Coffee opens second Spring-area location

The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening celebration Nov. 11 for its second Spring-area location at 24527 Gosling Road. The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. Scooter’s also sells a variety of pastries and breakfast sandwiches. 832-559-1628. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Kings Oak Dental Care celebrates grand opening in Humble

Kings Oak Dental Care celebrated its grand opening in Humble on Nov. 18. (Courtesy Kings Oak Dental Care) Kings Oak Dental Care celebrated its grand opening in Humble on Nov. 18. Located at 6500 FM 1960 E., Kings Oak Dental Care offers corrective dentistry, regular checkups and cleanings, emergency dental care, cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic services. According to the business’s website, Kings Oak Dental Care uses noninvasive X-ray equipment to produce high-resolution dental images to identify problems such as tooth decay and micro-fractures that would normally remain undetected. 346-477-8041. www.kingsoakdentalcare.com.
Lone Star College-Tomball opens research, innovation center

Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. (Courtesy LSC-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. According to a LSC-Tomball news release Nov. 30, the Research and Innovation Center was constructed as an on-campus hub for students, faculty and staff to explore, create and implement new inventive ideas. The new building includes touchscreen videoconferencing devices, four double-monitor computers and an AI translator. The building includes multiple study and meeting rooms; a VR Lab; and an Innovation Lab equipped with a laser cutter, a 3-D printer and vinyl cutter machines. Work-study students and representatives of the ambassador program can check out multimedia equipment, such as Blackmagic Design 6K Compact Cinema cameras, shotgun microphones and audio recorders. The LSC-Tomball Research and Innovation Center is located at 30555 Hwy. 249, Tomball. 281-351-3300. www.lonestar.edu.
fox7austin.com

Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
NASA Johnson Space Center director to receive 2023 Quasar Award from Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership

Vanessa Wyche will receive the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence. (Courtesy NASA/Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership) The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership will present the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence to Vanessa Wyche, NASA Johnson Space Center director, at its annual award banquet held at 2500 South Shore Blvd., League City, on Jan. 27, according to a release from the BAHEP.
