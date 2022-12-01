New development firm proposes plan to redevelop Imperial Char House site, Imperial Historic District

Read full article on original website
White Oak Bayou flood mitigation efforts to resume in January
An effort to improve channel conveyance on a 15-mile stretch of White Oak Bayou will resume in early 2023. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Officials with the Harris County Flood Control District announced Dec. 2 work will soon resume on a project designed to improve channel conveyance on a 15-mile stretch of White Oak Bayou.
Conroe officials weary of pursuing Old Conroe Road project due to lack of county funds
According to previous reporting, Old Conroe Road will be connected to Sgt. Ed Holcombe Boulevard South with a pair of bridges across Lake Creek and the West Fork of the San Jacinto River. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Tommy Woolley, director of development and infrastructure for the city of Conroe, said during...
Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations
The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
Tennis complex renovation completed at Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center
Renovations included a new welcome desk, upgraded restrooms, personal lockers, a custom pro shop and a new lounging area. (Courtesy Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center) Renovations have been completed at the tennis center within the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, according to a Dec. 2 update from ERJCC officials. Renovations included a new welcome desk, upgraded restrooms, personal lockers, a custom pro shop and a new lounging area.
3 pickleball courts coming to Sugar Land City Park; pumptracks to begin construction
Three pickleball courts are coming to Sugar Land City Park, while skate park equipment is moving to The Crown Festival Park, which is also receiving a set of pumptracks (Courtesy Sugar Land 4B Corporation) Construction is expected to begin soon on two pumptracks in Sugar Land. Pumptracks are a constructed...
Humble City Council green lights Harmony Cove development
Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway and Old Humble Road, the community will feature 412 single-family homes starting at $300,000. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Humble City Council approved plans for Harmony Cove—a new neighborhood by Saratoga Homes—on Oct. 27. Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway...
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
League of United Latin American Citizens sues city of Houston over at-large representatives
Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens protest outside of Houston City Hall. (Courtesy League of United Latin American Citizens) The League of United Latin American Citizens filed a federal lawsuit Dec. 5 against the city of Houston over the city's use of at-large representatives as a part of its City Council structure.
West Airport Boulevard rehab project in Sugar Land set to be completed in February
The project is set to be completed in February 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Contractors with the city of Sugar Land are performing major rehab on West Airport Boulevard in various sections from Burney Road to Dairy Ashford Road. The roadway was specifically called out during the 2019 general obligation bond...
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
Harris County operating with slimmer budgets for law enforcement, flood control, hospital district after tax rate standoff
Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey are pictured at the Nov. 15 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Headed into 2023, the new 4-1 Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court will conduct county operations with a tighter budget than initially proposed after the two current Republican commissioners sat out tax rate votes, forcing the county to adopt four no-new-revenue tax rates.
Scooter’s Coffee opens second Spring-area location
The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening celebration Nov. 11 for its second Spring-area location at 24527 Gosling Road. The drive-thru coffee shop boasts a menu of teas, smoothies and blended coffees as well as hot and iced espresso beverages. Scooter’s also sells a variety of pastries and breakfast sandwiches. 832-559-1628. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Kings Oak Dental Care celebrates grand opening in Humble
Kings Oak Dental Care celebrated its grand opening in Humble on Nov. 18. (Courtesy Kings Oak Dental Care) Kings Oak Dental Care celebrated its grand opening in Humble on Nov. 18. Located at 6500 FM 1960 E., Kings Oak Dental Care offers corrective dentistry, regular checkups and cleanings, emergency dental care, cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic services. According to the business’s website, Kings Oak Dental Care uses noninvasive X-ray equipment to produce high-resolution dental images to identify problems such as tooth decay and micro-fractures that would normally remain undetected. 346-477-8041. www.kingsoakdentalcare.com.
Lone Star College-Tomball opens research, innovation center
Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. (Courtesy LSC-Tomball) Lone Star College-Tomball launched its new Research and Innovation Center on Oct. 3. According to a LSC-Tomball news release Nov. 30, the Research and Innovation Center was constructed as an on-campus hub for students, faculty and staff to explore, create and implement new inventive ideas. The new building includes touchscreen videoconferencing devices, four double-monitor computers and an AI translator. The building includes multiple study and meeting rooms; a VR Lab; and an Innovation Lab equipped with a laser cutter, a 3-D printer and vinyl cutter machines. Work-study students and representatives of the ambassador program can check out multimedia equipment, such as Blackmagic Design 6K Compact Cinema cameras, shotgun microphones and audio recorders. The LSC-Tomball Research and Innovation Center is located at 30555 Hwy. 249, Tomball. 281-351-3300. www.lonestar.edu.
fox7austin.com
Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found
HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
Houston City Council approves over $17.3 million in water line repairs
At a Nov. 30 Houston City Council meeting, council members passed several agenda items relating to emergency water line repairs and inspections aimed at alleviating the strain on Houston’s aging underground infrastructure, and mitigating existing and future water leaks. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At a Nov. 30 Houston City Council...
Sanctuary Foster Care Services holding soft opening for 2nd location
Sanctuary Foster Care Services opened its first Fort Bend County location. (Courtesy Sanctuary Foster Care Services) Join the Sanctuary Foster Care Services for its soft opening and open house in Stafford on Dec. 3 as it tentatively opens its first Fort Bend County location. The open house at 1730 Staffordshire...
NASA Johnson Space Center director to receive 2023 Quasar Award from Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership
Vanessa Wyche will receive the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence. (Courtesy NASA/Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership) The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership will present the 2023 Quasar Award for economic development excellence to Vanessa Wyche, NASA Johnson Space Center director, at its annual award banquet held at 2500 South Shore Blvd., League City, on Jan. 27, according to a release from the BAHEP.
Elevated levels of lead detected in water samples in some NW Harris County neighborhoods
The amount of lead exceeded the EPA action level earlier this year, the utility district said. MUD 70 includes the Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions.
