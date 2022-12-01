Who will win the huge showdown between Houston and Alabama on Saturday? Find out that, along with predictions for all of this week’s Top 25 games, here. The college basketball season is just under a month old and there has already been plenty of chaos atop the polls. North Carolina, which began the season as the top team in the AP Top 25 and the FanSided Power Rankings, has lost four games in a row and is now completely out of the Top 25 in Week 5.

41 MINUTES AGO