Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death

AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
TEXAS STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure

Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Opens Up On How His Storyline With The Bloodline Began

During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his current storyline with The Bloodline, including how it initially began. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the storyline with The Bloodline started:...
ewrestlingnews.com

Big Reveal Planned For New Tag Title Belts For The Usos

If recent reports are to be believed, The Usos might be getting new tag team title belts. The Usos recently surpassed 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions, and now multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy and Jey will be getting new belts soon. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that new belts have been commissioned. This rumor gained further traction when mentioned by Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, who is a wrestling belt historian, which you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Injury Update On Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is working hard to make his WWE return. As previously noted, Rhodes was reportedly “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. The latest update comes from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com as Meltzer’s report states Rhodes’ recovery is going “well” and...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bruce Prichard Comments On Vince McMahon Wanting To Do Undertaker vs. Nailz, More

During the latest edition of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, WWE executive and creative team writer Bruce Prichard commented on the plans for The Ultimate Warrior to potentially win WWF World Championship from Ric Flair, Vince McMahon’s plans to do an Undertaker vs. Nailz match, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud

The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
ewrestlingnews.com

The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings

While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled

Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated he wishes he would have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
ewrestlingnews.com

Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Earning The Respect Of Mickie James, More

During a recent interview with DAZN, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo commented on earning the respect of Mickie James. The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion also opened up on her own place in the wrestling business. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On earning Mickie James’...
ewrestlingnews.com

Dustin Rhodes To Announce His Retirement In 2023, More News

According to a tweet from the Premier Streaming Network, Dustin Rhodes will be retiring from in-ring competition next year. During a recent set of the Blizzard Brawl TV tapings, the AEW wrestler and producer announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active wrestler. Rhodes began his career in 1988, wrestling for more than 30 years.
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk On AEW Dynamite ‘Childish’

Eric Bischoff isn’t a fan of The Elite mocking CM Punk during their recent match with Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite. For those who may not recall, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks did several spots during the match that were very clearly references to their backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel following the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. At one point during the match, Omega bit PAC. Matt Jackson also “slipped” during a Buckshot Lariat attempt.
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (12/2/2022)

The fans in Buffalo, New York were treated to an eight-person tag-team match after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. The post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, with Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the main event. After the...
BUFFALO, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Files New Trademark For Hat Trick

On November 30, AEW filed to trademark the term ‘Hat Trick’ for entertainment purposes. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jimmy Korderas Calls MJF/William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite A ‘Masterpiece’

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a huge fan of the way Tony Khan booked MJF’s turn on William Regal during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Korderas took to his “Reffin’ Rant” series on Twitter, calling the entire segment a “masterpiece.” For those who may have missed it, MJF attacked Regal with his trademark brass knuckles. Korderas said,

