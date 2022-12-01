Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death
AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
Matt Hardy Reveals What The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy & Vince McMahon Was Like
During the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on the working relationship between his brother Jeff and Vince McMahon. According to Matt, Vince “liked Jeff a lot” and he believes it was due to his rock star complex....
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
Sami Zayn Opens Up On How His Storyline With The Bloodline Began
During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his current storyline with The Bloodline, including how it initially began. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the storyline with The Bloodline started:...
Big Reveal Planned For New Tag Title Belts For The Usos
If recent reports are to be believed, The Usos might be getting new tag team title belts. The Usos recently surpassed 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions, and now multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy and Jey will be getting new belts soon. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that new belts have been commissioned. This rumor gained further traction when mentioned by Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, who is a wrestling belt historian, which you can see below:
Injury Update On Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is working hard to make his WWE return. As previously noted, Rhodes was reportedly “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. The latest update comes from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com as Meltzer’s report states Rhodes’ recovery is going “well” and...
Bruce Prichard Comments On Vince McMahon Wanting To Do Undertaker vs. Nailz, More
During the latest edition of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, WWE executive and creative team writer Bruce Prichard commented on the plans for The Ultimate Warrior to potentially win WWF World Championship from Ric Flair, Vince McMahon’s plans to do an Undertaker vs. Nailz match, and more.
Kevin Owens Says Working Indies While Still In WWE ‘Feels Like More Of A Possibility Than Ever’
Kevin Owens recently made an appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast to discuss various topics. Owens shared his idea during the interview of making appearances for independent companies while under contract with WWE. He said,. “I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I...
Report: Roman Reigns Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
The WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 featured a spot between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens that went a little awry, resulting in some backstage heat between the two men. Despite the friction following the match, it’s reported that Reigns will continue to work with Owens.
The Reason Why Chris Jericho Wasn’t At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
While the feud between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli continued on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Ocho wasn’t in attendance at the show. There was a segment on the show that featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (minus Chris Jericho) and Castagnoli. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jericho had a tour date with Fozzy in Australia, so he wasn’t able to appear live. The tour will be ending on December 4th.
Dax Harwood Hypes FTR vs. The Acclaimed On AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill News, More
FTR will be getting a shot at the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed next week on AEW Dynamite. FTR’s Cash Wheeler took to Twitter over the weekend to hype the bout. He wrote,. “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some...
Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled
Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated he wishes he would have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
Deonna Purrazzo Comments On Earning The Respect Of Mickie James, More
During a recent interview with DAZN, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo commented on earning the respect of Mickie James. The former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion also opened up on her own place in the wrestling business. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On earning Mickie James’...
Dustin Rhodes To Announce His Retirement In 2023, More News
According to a tweet from the Premier Streaming Network, Dustin Rhodes will be retiring from in-ring competition next year. During a recent set of the Blizzard Brawl TV tapings, the AEW wrestler and producer announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active wrestler. Rhodes began his career in 1988, wrestling for more than 30 years.
Eric Bischoff Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk On AEW Dynamite ‘Childish’
Eric Bischoff isn’t a fan of The Elite mocking CM Punk during their recent match with Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite. For those who may not recall, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks did several spots during the match that were very clearly references to their backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel following the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. At one point during the match, Omega bit PAC. Matt Jackson also “slipped” during a Buckshot Lariat attempt.
Arn Anderson Reveals What He’s Hoping For His Son Brock In The Wrestling Industry
During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson commented on the power of the promo and what he’s hoping for his son Brock in the wrestling industry. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being voted best interview in 1990 by...
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (12/2/2022)
The fans in Buffalo, New York were treated to an eight-person tag-team match after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. The post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, with Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the main event. After the...
AEW Files New Trademark For Hat Trick
On November 30, AEW filed to trademark the term ‘Hat Trick’ for entertainment purposes. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Jimmy Korderas Calls MJF/William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite A ‘Masterpiece’
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a huge fan of the way Tony Khan booked MJF’s turn on William Regal during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Korderas took to his “Reffin’ Rant” series on Twitter, calling the entire segment a “masterpiece.” For those who may have missed it, MJF attacked Regal with his trademark brass knuckles. Korderas said,
