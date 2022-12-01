Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Cruise to Bellevue for dazzling Christmas light show
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A family in Bellevue doesn't have an ordinary Christmas light display. At 2390 East Ridge Terrace you'll see a light show from the residential street. The display is called East Ridge Lights and for the third year, they are putting on an elaborate holiday display. Turn on...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department shows off new historic display
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department welcomed people to Station 2 on Saturday to show off its new historic display. The display includes a variety of items including tactical gear, alarm boxes, badges and other tools. The items date back to the 1910s. Captain David Siegel...
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
Fox11online.com
One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
Fox11online.com
Howard-Suamico Christmas parade travels through time
HOWARD (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition rolled down the streets in Howard-Suamico Saturday. The Christmas parade began and ended at Bay View Middle School. The theme this year was "Christmas Through the Decades."
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/2/22 Small Fire Reported in the Town of Calumet
Firefighters responded to a small fire at N9745 Schoenberg Road in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Calumet early Friday morning. A woman called the County’s Communication Center at 3:41 am saying her smoke alarms were going off and her house was filling with smoke. She sought shelter in her vehicle because temperatures outside were below freezing. Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a small fire outside the home. They began extinguishing the visible flames with a fire extinguisher. When fire departments arrived at the scene they completed putting out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights. The fire caused minor damage to the residence. Responding fire Departments were from the Town of Calumet, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Fond du Lac, Chilton, New Holstein, Stockbridge and St. Anna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com
Machine catches fire at Appleton manufacturing facility, under investigation
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
Fox11online.com
Dog found dead, Oshkosh police looking for owner
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are investigating after a dog was found dead next to dumpsters behind an Oshkosh business. Officers were called to a business located in the 300 block of Bowen Street around 4 p.m. Friday. The dog is described as a female dog, white and black in color...
Fox11online.com
Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
seehafernews.com
Historical Society to Host Annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration Next Weekend
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting the public out to Pinecrest Historical Village next weekend for its annual Pinecrest Christmas celebration. The holiday festivities will start at 4:00 on Friday (December 9th) with a lantern-guided evening stroll. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village as you...
Fox11online.com
Ripon has a dickens of a time as downtown kicks off annual Christmas festival
RIPON (WLUK) -- Hundreds of people could be seen having a dickens of a time in downtown Ripon Friday night with the commencement of the city's Dickens of a Christmas festival. The historic downtown district was specially decorated with white lights and garland for the event. The festival began with...
Two Rivers fire chief to leave department for same position in Grand Chute
Denzien is leaving after four years. Through his time as the former president of the Rotary Club of Two Rivers, he's developed a close community bond.
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh’s Main Street Bridge to Close
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A downtown Oshkosh lift bridge is set to close for routine maintenance next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Main Street bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The bridge may remain closed on Wednesday if crews...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
wearegreenbay.com
