Fox11online.com

Cruise to Bellevue for dazzling Christmas light show

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A family in Bellevue doesn't have an ordinary Christmas light display. At 2390 East Ridge Terrace you'll see a light show from the residential street. The display is called East Ridge Lights and for the third year, they are putting on an elaborate holiday display. Turn on...
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Department shows off new historic display

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department welcomed people to Station 2 on Saturday to show off its new historic display. The display includes a variety of items including tactical gear, alarm boxes, badges and other tools. The items date back to the 1910s. Captain David Siegel...
seehafernews.com

Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues

The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
Fox11online.com

One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
Fox11online.com

Howard-Suamico Christmas parade travels through time

HOWARD (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition rolled down the streets in Howard-Suamico Saturday. The Christmas parade began and ended at Bay View Middle School. The theme this year was "Christmas Through the Decades."
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/2/22 Small Fire Reported in the Town of Calumet

Firefighters responded to a small fire at N9745 Schoenberg Road in Fond du Lac County’s Town of Calumet early Friday morning. A woman called the County’s Communication Center at 3:41 am saying her smoke alarms were going off and her house was filling with smoke. She sought shelter in her vehicle because temperatures outside were below freezing. Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a small fire outside the home. They began extinguishing the visible flames with a fire extinguisher. When fire departments arrived at the scene they completed putting out the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire isn’t considered suspicious and may have been caused by a frayed extension cord powering external lights. The fire caused minor damage to the residence. Responding fire Departments were from the Town of Calumet, Mount Calvary, St. Cloud, Fond du Lac, Chilton, New Holstein, Stockbridge and St. Anna.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan house fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2. The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m. The first...
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah historical society showcases model trains

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
wearegreenbay.com

Machine catches fire at Appleton manufacturing facility, under investigation

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a fire at an Appleton manufacturing facility is under investigation after a machine caught fire on Saturday morning. According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the manufacturing facility located in the 1600 block of West Spencer Street around 7 a.m. on December 3.
Fox11online.com

Dog found dead, Oshkosh police looking for owner

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are investigating after a dog was found dead next to dumpsters behind an Oshkosh business. Officers were called to a business located in the 300 block of Bowen Street around 4 p.m. Friday. The dog is described as a female dog, white and black in color...
Fox11online.com

Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
seehafernews.com

Historical Society to Host Annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration Next Weekend

The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting the public out to Pinecrest Historical Village next weekend for its annual Pinecrest Christmas celebration. The holiday festivities will start at 4:00 on Friday (December 9th) with a lantern-guided evening stroll. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village as you...
Fox11online.com

Ripon has a dickens of a time as downtown kicks off annual Christmas festival

RIPON (WLUK) -- Hundreds of people could be seen having a dickens of a time in downtown Ripon Friday night with the commencement of the city's Dickens of a Christmas festival. The historic downtown district was specially decorated with white lights and garland for the event. The festival began with...
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh’s Main Street Bridge to Close

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A downtown Oshkosh lift bridge is set to close for routine maintenance next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Main Street bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The bridge may remain closed on Wednesday if crews...
wearegreenbay.com

What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...

