Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
Fox 19
Juvenile in custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson. It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform...
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
WLWT 5
Prosecutors: Man who said he shook a baby in 1985 now faces possible prison time
BATAVIA, Ohio — Wearing shackles, Bethel business owner Scott Wilson was arraigned Friday morning in a Clermont County courtroom. "This stems back from Jan. 5, 1985," Assistant Clermont County Prosecutor Zach Zipperer said. On that day almost 40 years ago, the now-57-year-old Wilson was in a house with 6-week-old...
Eaton woman accused of killing grandmother transported to mental health facility
EATON — A court hearing for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother has been delayed after she was transported to a mental health facility. Heidi Matheny, 35, was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30, but her defense attorney asked the court to push that hearing back after she was transported to Summit Behavioral Health, according to court records obtained by News Center 7.
WLWT 5
2 men indicted on murder charges for fatal shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A grand jury indicted two men on Friday for a fatal shooting in October in Millvale. According to police, on Oct. 14 officers found a man suffering from gun shot wounds on the front porch of a residence on Beekman Street. The victim was pronounced dead at...
linknky.com
Updated: Fatal shooting at Newport Bar, suspect in custody
One person is dead and another is booked in Campbell County Jail on murder charges after a shooting at the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street early Saturday. Newport police responded to a call at Brass Bull for a fight inside the bar, which led to one person being shot and dying from their wounds.
WLWT 5
Newport police arrest one after fatal Saturday morning shooting
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department says one person is in custody after a fatal shooting inside the Brass Bull on Monmouth Street. Officials say officers were called to the Brass Bull just after 1:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar. The argument led to an individual...
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page. The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on...
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
1 person seriously injured after OTR shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is seriously injured after a shooting took place in Over-the-Rhine around midnight Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting occurred on E. Liberty Street near the Shell gas station. One victim was rushed to the hospital, police said. Officers have not provided an update...
WLWT 5
Batesville police announce arrest made in connection with stabbing
BATESVILLE, Ind. — On Saturday, the Batesville Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to officials, Batesville Police Department officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments in the 100 block of W. Boehringer Street at approximately 9 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member.
Fox 19
Driver involved in West End crash killed after crossing interstate on foot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified a driver involved in a West End crash who was later killed after crossing I-75 on foot early Monday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Samuel Zerihun, 27, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic north on I-75 near the Ninth Street exit ramp when he lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.
Grand Jury indicts man believed to be involved in fatal shooting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted a man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting in October, according to a spokesperson with the Cincinnati Police Department. On Oct. 14th, around 3:49 p.m., District Three Officers as well as Cincinnati Fire Department Personnel responded to the...
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Piqua man faces sentencing in Ross Co. for abduction and assault
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Piqua man returns to court today for sentencing in the 2020 abduction of a woman who said she was assaulted and held at knifepoint. In 2020, Johnathon K. Curtis of Piqua was charged with abduction and felonious assault. In April of 2020, deputies with...
Comments / 4