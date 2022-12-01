Read full article on original website
Lake Placid man facing a felony for grocery store thefts
NORTH ELBA | A Lake Placid man was arrested Dec. 3 accused of stealing nearly $5,500 from a local grocery store. New York State Police troopers charged Vadim Bacsan with third-degree grand larceny following an investigation into ongoing thefts at the Hannaford store in town. Authorities believe the 35-year-old stole...
City Police investigate downtown stabbing
PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
Ticonderoga School District takes action against teen vaping
TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Central School District is fed up with vaping and has joined a national lawsuit as a co-plaintiff against Juul Labs, Inc., the largest seller of e-cigarettes in the United States. Citing incurred costs in the form of staff time and disciplinary proceedings as their reasons for joining...
Free snowshoe lending program launched in Essex Co.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Health Department has partnered with local libraries to offer free snowshoe sign-outs for community members to enjoy on local trails and then return to the library when finished. “We know how long North Country winters are and the challenges that are faced by many to remain...
Reginald H. Way
LAKE PLAICD | Reginald H. Way I, 74, died unexpectedly at his Lake Placid home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. He was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., Feb. 26, 1948, the son of Floyd and Martha (Wells) Way. Reggie grew up in Peru, N.Y., and graduated from Peru Central School in...
State names Downtown Revitalization winners in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE | Ten projects poised to revitalize Downtown and Uptown areas of the village here won New York State Department of State funding. Each will receive portions of the nearly $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award announced last year. Almost half of that, about $4.5 million, will be...
NCCS boys basketball
CHAMPLAIN | A core of returning players have the Northeastern Clinton varsity boys basketball team setting their sights on the top of the CVAC Division I and Class B playoffs. THE ROSTER: Noble Billiter, Jordan Brown, Colton Castine, Stephen Garro, Logen Magoon, Evan Manor, Cyle Marshall, Samuel Prairie, and Joshua Sisco.
NCCS boys hockey
CHAMPLAIN | While losing several key players from the 2021-22 squad, the Northeastern Clinton boys varsity hockey team will have youthful experience on the roster this season. THE ROSTER: Camden Badger, Marcus Bedard, Benjamin Bresnahan, Alexander Bulriss, Edward Bulriss, Kasey Dube, Luke Dutton, Owen Ebersol, Benjamin Fredette, Carter Fredette, Lucas Hemingway, Peter Judkins, Peyton Palmer, Garrett Pilon, Owen Roberts, Joshua Seymour, Winfred Simpson IV, Timothy Thompson, and Scott Wrye.
Willsboro boys basketball
WILLSBORO | The Warriors varsity boys basketball program will take to the court this season with a new look under head coach Eric Arnold. THE ROSTER: Parker Aubin, Connor Crowningshield, Aidan Gagnier, Gavin Hathaway, Logan Jaquish, Avery Lee, Harvey Merrill, and Kayden Reynolds. COACHES' CORNER: "Youth and inexperience are the...
NAC bowling
ELLENBURG DEPOT | In their second season of varsity bowling, the Northern Adirondack program has increased numbers and increased experience for the 2022-23 season. THE ROSTER: Dallas Mesec, Keagan Reyell, Trenton Dupree, Jarrod Shusda, Ashton Nichols, Rylie Lafountain, Chase Nichols, Jaiden Menard, Eli Sargeant, Roger Dennis, Wyatt Stone, Devin Guillaume, Kellan Hayes, Adian Randall, Lilyanne Husband, Kate LaPoint, Monique Faubert, Piper Bruce, and Natalee Desotelle.
