Car hits tree after driver leads Youngstown police on chase: reports

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said the driver of a car was arrested on drug charges following a chase that ended with the car crashing into a tree.

Stephen Hogan, 53, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Hogan has yet to be booked into the jail. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after reports said the car he was driving crashed into a tree in a field at Wayne and Market streets.

Police say officers tried to stop the car at Hillman Street and Willis Avenue for running a stop sign, but Hogan led them on a chase for over a mile until he tried to drive through a field and crashed.

Hogan ran from the car and was caught in a yard in the 100 block of Oklahoma Ave., reports said.

When Hogan was searched, reports said police found three bags of crack cocaine and a bag of fentanyl.

