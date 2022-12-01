Car hits tree after driver leads Youngstown police on chase: reports
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said the driver of a car was arrested on drug charges following a chase that ended with the car crashing into a tree.
Stephen Hogan, 53, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.Victims in Lowellville double shooting identified
Hogan has yet to be booked into the jail. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after reports said the car he was driving crashed into a tree in a field at Wayne and Market streets.
Police say officers tried to stop the car at Hillman Street and Willis Avenue for running a stop sign, but Hogan led them on a chase for over a mile until he tried to drive through a field and crashed.
Hogan ran from the car and was caught in a yard in the 100 block of Oklahoma Ave., reports said.
When Hogan was searched, reports said police found three bags of crack cocaine and a bag of fentanyl.
