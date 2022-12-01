Read full article on original website
The Witcher Remake Will Feature A Major Aspect Of The Witcher 3
The second half of 2022 has been pretty good to fans of "The Witcher" video game series. Not only did CD Projekt Red reveal a release date for its next-gen update of "The Witcher 3," it also revealed a project that will bring players back to the first game of the series. A remake of the original "Witcher" game is in development, as well as three other totally new "Witcher" games.
The New Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Cinematic Reminds Us Who The Villain Is
"Dragon Age" fans have been out in the cold for a long while. It's been eight years since Bioware released "Dragon Age: Inquisition," the third and most recent addition to the beloved action-roleplaying series. Despite "Dragon Age: Inquisition" receiving favorable reviews, it was unclear if a sequel would emerge. Allegedly, a fourth game was in development starting in 2015 but was canceled in 2017 by Bioware's parent company Electronic Arts. As a result, many of the veteran Dragon Age developers at Bioware moved on from the company.
Twitch Stopped Promoting Asmongold, And Not Even He Knows Why
The latest "World of Warcraft" expansion, "Dragonflight," has been released, bringing a ton of new content to the MMO. The new content has old players returning and current players excited to get in on the action. This excitement extends to streamers as well, including the incredibly popular Asmongold, who expressed his excitement about the expansion on Twitter. Asmongold is best known as an MMO streamer, playing "World of Warcraft" and "Final Fantasy 14" on his channel regularly. Naturally, Asmongold decided to hop online and check out the expansion on stream, but Asmongold noticed that something was wrong with the Twitch recommended page.
Everything You Should Know Before HBO's The Last Of Us Releases
There's been an influx of movie and TV adaptions of video games in the last couple of years. In 2021, audiences were surprised by HBO's "Mortal Kombat" reboot, and 2022 saw an "Uncharted" movie, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and the first season of the divisive "Halo" show. Gaming and film will continue to intertwine in 2023, with HBO's take on "The Last of Us" hopefully kicking off a stellar year for video game adaptations.
The Story Behind The Breath Of The Wild 8-Bit Prototype
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is one of Nintendo's most successful and critically acclaimed games of all time, let alone just on the Switch. When it was released in 2017, the last mainline "Zelda" game was "A Link Between Worlds" for the 3DS in 2013, and before that was 2011's "Skyward Sword," which wasn't received as well as other "Zelda" games. To differentiate "Breath of the Wild" from the pack, developers wanted to take the "Zelda" formula in a completely new direction and ended up making the first open-world game of the series.
Does Marvel's Midnight Suns Have A New Game Plus Mode?
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally here, and the deck-building action game has critics pretty much saying the same thing: it's pretty great. However, many may be wondering about the replayability factor of the game — and more specifically, if it has a New Game Plus mode. New Game Plus mode is a way to restart the game once it's been completed. It's generally a bit more complicated because players can carry over things from previous games, giving them an opportunity to experience the same story with an all-new set of skills or increased difficulty.
Why Valve Won't Do Threequels, According To Portal's Writer
Valve, the developer behind PC gaming platform Steam and video games including "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," has never published a trilogy. Popular YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming interviewed Valve writer Erik Wolpaw about why. Wolpaw has worked on multiple Valve games, including both "Portal" games and the "Half-Life" expansions. When asked about why Valve never published trilogies, he said, "I don't know."
We Can't Get Over This Midnight Suns Romance
"Marvel's Midnight Suns," a Marvel video game featuring a variety of the universe's most powerful heroes, adds an important component that most superhero games have missed out on: social simulation. Early reviews couldn't agree on if it worked, and "Marvel" fans were divided on the topic too. Still, a good chunk of players enjoyed its similarity to "Persona," "Fire Emblem," and "Mass Effect." Here, we see the possibilities a social mechanic can offer with a subtle romance between Blade and Captain Marvel.
The Unexpected Connection Between The Great Gatsby And The Legend Of Zelda
"The Great Gatsby" and "The Legend of Zelda" aren't names you'd often expect to hear in the same sentence, but it's true: The long-spanning powerhouse JRPG franchise from Nintendo owes a major element of its series identity to the work of 20th-century American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as his wife, Zelda Fitzgerald.
The Only Legend Of Zelda Enemy That Appears In Every Game
While "The Legend of Zelda" may not have the most well-known enemies in Nintendo lore — nothing could possibly beat Mario's Goombas and Koopas — that's not to say that the beloved action-adventure series doesn't have its fair share of mainstay foes. Even fans who have only played one or two titles in the series can likely identify a Moblin or an Octorok, thanks to how ubiquitous these enemies are throughout the series. Many of the enemies from Link's earliest adventures on the Nintendo Entertainment System still regularly appear in modern entries today, making them just as much of a part of the overall brand as the Master Sword or the Triforce.
Here's How To Get Early Access To Hello Neighbor 2
"Hello Neighbor 2," the sequel to the confusing 2017 indie horror title, will hit storefronts soon. The original "Hello Neighbor" stirred controversy when it came out. Though it boasted a unique concept as a family-friendly horror title with an emphasis on stealth, it mostly received negative reviews from critics and gamers due to performance issues and an overall botched execution. While many considered the concept original and good in theory, the final product left much to be desired. Developer Eerie Guest Studios will take another stab at getting the formula right with the release of its follow-up on December 6.
The Song In HBO's The Last Of Us Trailer Means More Than You Think
A little over a month before the debut of the first season, HBO unveiled a harrowing and hopeful new trailer for "The Last of Us." Packed with shots of the cast, the December 3 preview places several tense and touching moments on display that capture the tone of the game franchise the project draws inspiration from. The song that plays in the background of the trailer makes the experience all the more moving, further indicating that the producers of the show intend to honor the legacy of the source material.
Sonic Frontiers Fans Get The DLC They've Been Asking For
"Sonic Frontiers" had a mixed reception from critics and a serious Dunkey-related problem that might have turned off newcomers from the open-world Sonic adventure. On the bright side, fans who stood by it are in for a treat after the new year. Sega posted a "Sonic Frontiers" 2023 roadmap with detailed information about what it's adding to the game in a three-part rollout.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Solve The Standing Stones Puzzle
Part RPG, "Marvel's Midnight Suns" focuses on more than just combat. It also has secrets to uncover and puzzles to solve. While players don't have to take on every secret and puzzle to complete the game, they can serve as intriguing diversions, rewarding those who stick with it and put in the effort to solve them. Among these brainteasers, the Standing Stones puzzle presents one of the longest and most beneficial challenges.
The Entire Pokémon Timeline Explained
"Pokémon" is one of Nintendo's flagship franchises and has found its way into the hearts of countless players all across the world. As the series has gone on it has shown players new corners of its world and introduced hundreds of new creatures for players to find and capture. The mainline game series is also supported by various spin-offs like "Pokémon Snap," the mobile sensation "Pokémon GO," as well as other media, like the long-running anime series. While the anime follows the adventures of fledgling trainer Ash Ketchum, the games follow an entirely different story.
The Callisto Protocol Is Already Getting Spoiled
Less than a week ago, a leak gave fans a look at the first 13 minutes of "The Callisto Protocol." Now, days before the game's December 2 release date, a little over two hours of gameplay was leaked that includes more of the start of the game. While the original YouTube leaks have been taken down, one Reddit user shared mirror files of the three videos on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumors.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Had A Good Reason For Making Deadpool DLC
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally releasing, and early reviews are already praising the tactical RPG for its combat mechanics and superhero team building. Not every major hero from the Marvel lineup is available to join the team at launch, however. Instead, some notable characters are only being added to the game through a DLC Season Pass, which will begin to roll out new heroes next year. First among these added characters will be none other than the "merc with a mouth," Deadpool.
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
What We Know About Amazon Luna's Huge December Game Loss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Things haven't been looking good for the video game streaming business model lately. While both Amazon and Google got into the gaming business with streaming services in the past couple of years, Google has already announced it's dropping out of the competition with the shutdown of Stadia. Now, as Cloud Dosage reports, Amazon's Luna service is dropping at least 45 games this December.
Easter Eggs You May Have Missed In The New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
But the launch of the newest trailer has fans even more excited, and with good reason. Anyone who loves the franchise is going to want to see throwbacks to their favorite gaming moments, and this trailer does not disappoint. Here are the best Easter eggs from the official "Super Mario Bros. Movie" trailer.
