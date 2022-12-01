Insurance Litigation And Re-Insurance Under Microscope

Governor Ron DeSantis says insurance litigation a big focus of the upcoming special legislative session.

Governor Ron DeSantis says in some cases, lawyers fees paid out are 20 times more than the award paid to the policy holder.

DeSantis also says they'll work on providing a bridge for re-insurance to help rebuild the market and create opportunities for more companies to write policies.

The upcoming special session is set for Dec. 12 through 16.