NBC Sports

Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Outsider.com

NFL Slaps Pittsburgh Steelers With Major Fine for Celebration

It appears that the National Football League does not want the Pittsburgh Steelers to have any fun out on the field. Let’s dial the clock back to a Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In that one, cornerback James Pierre intercepted Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. As is the case a lot of times these days, players will go to the end zone and celebrate a takeaway.
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB

The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
NBC Sports

Panthers release Mayfield one day after 49ers' QB turmoil

Baker Mayfield's time in Carolina is over. The former No. 1 overall pick was released by the Panthers on Monday. Mayfield will hit waivers, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July for a 2024 conditional fifth-rounder....
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports

Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
105.3 The Fan

Tyron Smith to return to Cowboys practice

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith will have his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday. The move will allow Smith to begin practicing and gives the Cowboys 21 days to add him to their roster.
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Derrick Henry's Performance Sunday

To many fans surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to shut down Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans rushing attack on Sunday on their way to a 35-10 win. The Eagles' D held King Henry to just 38 total yards on 13 touches which was a huge factor in the outcome in Week 13.
NBC Sports

49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury

Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days. Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.
NBC Sports

Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles

The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
NBC Sports

Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history

When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
thecomeback.com

Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team

Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
NBC Sports

What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown

Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports

Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond

The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...

