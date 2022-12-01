Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NFL Slaps Pittsburgh Steelers With Major Fine for Celebration
It appears that the National Football League does not want the Pittsburgh Steelers to have any fun out on the field. Let’s dial the clock back to a Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In that one, cornerback James Pierre intercepted Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. As is the case a lot of times these days, players will go to the end zone and celebrate a takeaway.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
NBC Sports
Panthers release Mayfield one day after 49ers' QB turmoil
Baker Mayfield's time in Carolina is over. The former No. 1 overall pick was released by the Panthers on Monday. Mayfield will hit waivers, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July for a 2024 conditional fifth-rounder....
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase flagged for taunting Chiefs’ Justin Reid
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The pregame trash talk has officially been brought to the field.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
Tyron Smith to return to Cowboys practice
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith will have his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday. The move will allow Smith to begin practicing and gives the Cowboys 21 days to add him to their roster.
NFL World Stunned By Derrick Henry's Performance Sunday
To many fans surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to shut down Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans rushing attack on Sunday on their way to a 35-10 win. The Eagles' D held King Henry to just 38 total yards on 13 touches which was a huge factor in the outcome in Week 13.
George Pickens Yells at Steelers Coaches on Sideline After Another Punt
George Pickens wants the ball.
NBC Sports
49ers players, Twitter react to Jimmy G's devastating injury
Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure as the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season began and ended in a span of 77 days. Garoppolo exited Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting sacked at the end of the 49ers’ first drive of the game. Moments later, the veteran QB was carted off the field and taken into the locker room.
Fans share excitement after Deion Sanders becomes new head coach at CU
Deion Sanders is officially taking over as head coach at CU, football fans are sharing their excitement
NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration
13 Pittsburgh Steelers defenders were fined.
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
thecomeback.com
Odell Beckham Jr. visits another prospective team
Odell Beckham Jr. continued his whirlwind free agency tour Friday by visiting another prospective team. Pro Football Talk reported Saturday that the wide receiver visited with the Buffalo Bills. Beckham Jr. spent Thursday visiting the New York Giants and things reportedly went well with his former team. He’s scheduled to...
NBC Sports
What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown
Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
Comments / 0