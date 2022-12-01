ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
NBC Sports

Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders final injury report for Week 13 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders will be without top cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over the Houston Texans, will miss his second consecutive game. With Washington’s bye week coming in Week 14, the Commanders may be looking to get St-Juste an extra week of rest before the final stretch.
NBC Sports

What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown

Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
NBC Sports

Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond

The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
NBC Sports

Panthers plan to waive Baker Mayfield today

Baker Mayfield is about to hit the waiver wire. The Panthers plan to waive Mayfield today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. For Carolina, the move makes a lot of sense: Mayfield has played poorly this season, and he’s the third-best quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Trading for him this offseason proved to be a mistake. (And getting rid of him proved to be a good move by the Browns.)
FOX Sports

Giants make in-person push for OBJ, but are Cowboys still the favorites?

Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off his free agent/publicity tour in New Jersey on Thursday night by stepping back into his past and embracing the nostalgia. And according to one of his former Giants teammates, the lure of returning to his old home could be strong. "I told him, ‘Man, it...
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...

