thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit
Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit: OBJ Gets 'Fully Loaded' Message from Cowboys QB Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that in preparing for a Super Bowl run, the team needs all the weapons it can get ... as Odell Beckham Jr. prepares to visit.
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Commanders final injury report for Week 13 vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders will be without top cornerback Benjamin St-Juste for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the New York Giants. St-Juste, who injured his ankle in the Week 11 win over the Houston Texans, will miss his second consecutive game. With Washington’s bye week coming in Week 14, the Commanders may be looking to get St-Juste an extra week of rest before the final stretch.
Cowboys ‘Favorite’ to Sign OBJ, But Jerry Won’t Keep WR from ‘Leaving the Star’
Dallas as “the favorite”? We still say “maybe,” in large part because we know some inside team HQ are disappointed about OBJ not planning to actually work out on the field.
Report: There is 'considerable doubt' that Odell Beckham Jr. is fully healthy
The potential reunion between star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants has heated up the past week with a two-day visit by Beckham to New Jersey to meet with his old team. The Giants are one of at least three teams interested in signing Beckham, along...
Dallas Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Pregame Tribute to Injured Bills Star Von Miller
Cowboys star Micah Parsons - a rightful heir to the crown as an all-time elite pass-rusher and player - showed up on the field here in Arlington wearing a Von Miller tribute t-shirt.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
NBC Sports
After losing eleven players on Thursday to the flu, the Seahawks are on track for Sunday
The Seahawks have two players questionable for Sunday’s game at the Rams due at least in part to illness. A day ago it was a lot more than two. The Seahawks had 11 players miss practice on Thursday, because of illness. “It’s a flu-type thing, it’s a 48-hour deal,”...
Cowboys New OBJ Problem: OBJ Will Fly - But Not Run?
Wait a minute: Odell Beckham Jr.'s visits do not include workouts? For the Dallas Cowboys, that's a problem - or at least, should be.
NBC Sports
What concerns Papa most about 49ers-Dolphins showdown
Mike McDaniel's return to Levi's Stadium is highly anticipated, though it does worry Greg Papa. In the latest edition of the "Ask Papa" portion of "49ers Talk," the 49ers broadcaster told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco why the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins concerns him. "Kyle [Shanahan] knows...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
NBC Sports
Steph's hilarious nod to Panthers on deep pass to Draymond
The Warriors' 119-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday at Chase Center had everything from Jordan Poole exploding for 30 points off the bench to Draymond Green unleashing his inner tight end skills. Regarding the latter point, Warriors star Steph Curry had to take a moment and appreciate his...
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
NBC Sports
Panthers plan to waive Baker Mayfield today
Baker Mayfield is about to hit the waiver wire. The Panthers plan to waive Mayfield today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. For Carolina, the move makes a lot of sense: Mayfield has played poorly this season, and he’s the third-best quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Trading for him this offseason proved to be a mistake. (And getting rid of him proved to be a good move by the Browns.)
FOX Sports
Giants make in-person push for OBJ, but are Cowboys still the favorites?
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off his free agent/publicity tour in New Jersey on Thursday night by stepping back into his past and embracing the nostalgia. And according to one of his former Giants teammates, the lure of returning to his old home could be strong. "I told him, ‘Man, it...
Cowboys 'Uncomfortable' with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means
“I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him. I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.” - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on OBJ ... but what does that statement mean?
Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives: VIDEO - Visits to Giants, Bills, Cowboys Officially Begin
Along the way, there have been some revelations from OBJ himself, and "leaks'' from his "circle.'' But today begins his actual set of visits, to the Giants, Bills and Cowboys.
Why Odell Beckham Jr and the Giants Are Unlikely to Reunite
A Giants-Odell Beckham Jr reunion would be quite the story. But such a reunion might be rooted more in fantasy than reality. Here's why.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
