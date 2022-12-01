Baker Mayfield is about to hit the waiver wire. The Panthers plan to waive Mayfield today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. For Carolina, the move makes a lot of sense: Mayfield has played poorly this season, and he’s the third-best quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Trading for him this offseason proved to be a mistake. (And getting rid of him proved to be a good move by the Browns.)

4 HOURS AGO